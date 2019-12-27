Wyoming woman dies in accident near Casper, two injured

Loading...

CASPER, Wyo. – A Wyoming woman died and two people were injured in an accident that occurred on December 20-26 in the United States on Thursday, December 26.

Marie Moniz, 71, died of injuries she sustained at the scene of the accident, according to an accident report from the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

Moniz was a passenger in a GMC Sierra 1500. The accident happened around 5 a.m. on Thursday.

"A Chevrolet Silverado 2500 was westbound on the United States 20-26 at about mile 24, while a GMC Sierra 1500 was eastbound at the same time," said the crash report. "GMC Sierra lost control, failed to maintain its lane, and entered the westbound lane."

"The Chevrolet Silverado tried to avoid the collision, but the two vehicles collided head-on. After the collision, the two vehicles came to a stop in the eastbound lane against a railing blocking the eastbound lane. "

The driver of the Chevy Silverado got out of the vehicle on his own and was then transported to the Wyoming Medical Center in an ambulance, the report said.

The driver of the GMC Sierra was "taken out of the vehicle and taken by land ambulance to the Wyoming Medical Center".

"The speed too fast for conditions on the part of the GMC Sierra is under investigation as a contributing factor to the accident," added the report.

Ice, frost and snow conditions were on the road.

Seat belts were used, according to the crash report. The injured parties were not named.