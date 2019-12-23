Wyoming Wildlife Disease Expert Named "Wildlife Professional of the Year"

Loading...

Hank Edwards (Wyoming Game and Fish Department)

CASPER, Wyo. – The Wyoming chapter of the Wildlife Society has selected its "Wildlife Professional of the Year".

Hank Edwards, supervisor of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department Health Laboratory, is the recipient of the 2019 award.

"It is humiliating and a great honor to be recognized by my peers," said Edwards. “I work with people who are incredibly dedicated to wildlife and who go above and beyond to help study and prevent the spread of wildlife disease. I’m really proud to hang this award on my wall. »»

He already received the "Professional of the Year" award in 2006, making him the only person to have been named twice, according to Game and Fish.

"& # 39; Hank leads a talented team of wildlife disease professionals who are nationally recognized for being at the forefront of diagnostic techniques for brucellosis, chronic wasting disease and the disease "The bighorn sheep's respiratory system," said Game and Fish wildlife biologist Jackson and one of the five who nominated Edwards, "Aly Courtemanch."

Edwards joined the department in 1997.

"He is co-author of more than 25 wildlife disease publications on topics ranging from brucellosis vaccines for elk to bovine viral diarrhea diarrhea virus in deer," adds Game and Fish. "He is also co-author of the book" Field Guide to Diseases of Wyoming Wildlife "in 2011."

"Specifically, Edwards and his laboratory have been instrumental in understanding the kinship of various Brucella organisms aborted throughout the Greater Yellowstone ecosystem and have performed serological diagnostics on thousands of blood samples of elk, helping to map endemic areas of Wyoming brucellosis and tracking disease progression in the state. "

Edwards also helped organize the sampling of herds of bighorn sheep and mountain goats, testing for respiratory pathogens.

"" His work has supported many of Wyoming's most prominent wildlife management issues and decisions in the past two decades. From elk supply areas to the domestic transmission of bighorn sheep disease to the future of big game management in the face of chronic wasting disease, Hank has been and is fully involved, "said Courtemanch."