Wyoming may prohibit attempts to reduce the number of firearms through buy-back programs

CASPER, Wyo. – The Wyoming Legislative Assembly will consider a bill that would prohibit the implementation of gun buyout programs in the state.

The bill says that gun buy-back programs attempt to "reduce the number of member-owned firearms, firearm accessories or ammunition from the public by purchasing private firearms, gun accessories or ammunition. "

"No city, town, county, political subdivision, state agency or entity or any other governmental entity may manage a firearm buy-back program or participate in the implementation, administration or operation of a firearm buyback program, "clarifies the bill.

The sponsors of the invoice are:

Representatives: Lindholm, Blackburn, Blake, Clem, Greear, Loucks, MacGuire and Olsen

Senators: Coe, Driskill, Landen, Pappas and Schuler

The Legislative Assembly's 2020 budget session will begin on February 10.