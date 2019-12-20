Wyoming Legislative Assembly May Prevent Cities From Joining State Health Insurance Pool

Loading...

CASPER, Wyo. – Wyoming cities and towns currently have the option of joining the state health insurance pool to cover their employees.

Casper, for example, is expected to join the state pool in January. But a bill to be submitted to the Wyoming Legislative Assembly in the spring of 2020 would prevent municipalities from joining the state pool.

The bill could put Casper in a position where the city should revert to a self-funded health insurance model.

"No political subdivision other than a school district or a cooperative educational services board may elect to participate initially in the group insurance plan for the employees and public servants of the state of Wyoming as of the 1st April 2020, "said the bill. "Any political subdivision other than a school district or a cooperative educational services council that participates in the plan before April 1, 2020 cannot renew its participation in the plan after the expiration of the initial participation period of the political subdivision. "

Casper decided to join the state pool after learning that it was an option available to them.

"While a recent opinion from the Wyoming Attorney General interpreted current Wyoming law to allow cities, towns and counties as political subdivisions to be eligible to join the group insurance plan from the State, the Grouping of Employees (EGI) has neither requested nor received any budget for expenditure authorization. Changes for the 2021-2022 biennial budget "reads a budget note on the project "The cities, towns and counties participating in the EGI plan would be required to pay the same premiums as the other entities currently covered by the EGI plan to cover their administrative and claim costs."

"While a political subdivision chose to register on January 1, 2020, no premium was collected and no claims were paid in December 2019. This bill would maintain the spending power of EGI at current levels, before the addition of political subdivisions. "

Casper city council members said that a larger pool of participants in a health insurance pool should keep this system more affordable.

Joining a larger pool was one of the reasons the city council decided in August to get Casper to join the state health fund.

Casper employees will receive a one-time premium of $ 250 to cover health insurance costs for the city of Casper and the state of Wyoming in December.

City manager Carter Napier explained before the last council meeting that their coverage under the state system would come into effect in January, but that the state requires employees to pay premiums for the previous month .

The bill is sponsored by the Interim Committee on Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions of the Legislative Assembly.