Wyoming driver dies in hospital after passenger fatal accident

Loading...

Shutterstock

CASPER, Wyo. – A Wyoming driver involved in a 20-26 accident in the United States on Thursday, December 26 "died in a medical facility as a result of injuries sustained in the accident".

This is according to an update on Friday January 3 of the summary of the Wyoming Highway Patrol incident.

Ronald Moniz was the driver of a GMC Sierra 1500 that collided head-on with a Chevrolet Silverado. Passenger Marie Moniz is said to have died in the collision, according to the original crash report.

The article continues below …

"A Chevrolet Silverado 2500 was westbound on the United States 20-26 at about milepost 24 while a GMC Sierra 1500 was eastbound at the same time," said the crash report. "GMC Sierra lost control, failed to maintain its lane, and entered the westbound lane."

"The Chevrolet Silverado tried to avoid the collision, but the two vehicles collided head-on. After the collision, the two vehicles came to a stop in the eastbound lane against a railing blocking the eastbound lane. "

The driver of the Chevy Silverado got out of the vehicle on his own and was then transported to Wyoming Medical Center by ambulance, the report said.

Ronald Moniz was "taken out of the vehicle and taken by land ambulance to Wyoming Medical Center".

"The speed too fast for conditions on the part of the GMC Sierra is under investigation as a contributing factor to the accident," added the report.

Ice, frost and snow conditions were on the road.

Seat belts were used, according to the crash report.