Wyoming bighorn sheep captured for large-scale pneumonia death research (PHOTOS)

(Photos from Wyoming Game and Fish Department)

CASPER, Wyo. – A flock of bighorn sheep in the Big Belly Mountains near Jackson "typically has about 500 animals," said the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

However, "two major deaths from pneumonia in recent years" have started the herd population.

"In 2002, it was estimated that up to 50 percent of the herd had been lost due to an epidemic of pneumonia and 30 percent again in 2012," said Game and Fish. "It is estimated that the herd has grown to approximately 400 animals currently."

"Other herds of bighorn sheep in the Rocky Mountains have also experienced a significant decline in populations due to pneumonia in recent years."

In an effort to understand and possibly prevent future deaths, Game and Fish and the University of Wyoming are collaborating to study the bighorn sheep.

"Recently, 12 females of collared bighorn sheep were captured for disease sampling, body condition measurements and equipped with radio collars to learn more about their survival, their nutritional status, their migration patterns and the potential presence of disease, "said Game and Fish in December. 23. "Samples were taken to test for respiratory pathogens that can cause pneumonia."

"Researchers from the Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources and the Wyoming Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit at the University of Wyoming performed an ultrasound scan on each animal to measure body fat, which showed that animals were in good shape in winter. This is part of a multi-year study assessing the link between body condition and outbreaks of pneumonia. "

Game and Fish shared the following photos from the capture and test efforts:

