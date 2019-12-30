WWE Raw Open discussion thread 12/30/19

Loading...

Tonight in WWE Raw's last open discussion thread of the decade:

It will be a walk in the aisle and a fight for eternity when Raw hosts the wedding of Lana and Bobby Lashley and the Aleister Black-Buddy Murphy rematch in the last show of 2019 … and the decade. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. There will be a wedding on Raw tonight! Sure it works without problems, right?

2. Currently, the only game announced for Raw tonight is a rematch between Buddy Murphy and Aleister Black. I keep my fingers crossed for an Iron Man match because you somehow have to fill three hours.

3. Between Raw last week and Raw last week, WWE crowned a new US champion in Andrade. Will we get a rematch between El Idolo and Rey Mysterio? Probably! Will it end if Seth Rollins and AOP beat both opponents? Maybe too!

4. Randy Orton was injured at a WWE live event this weekend – or maybe not! Tune in to Raw to find out if Randall's knee is okay and it's just a long scam so he can play RKO AJ Styles out of nowhere.

5. Rumors of the end of the 24/7 title are exaggerated as the belt changed hands seven times over the weekend. If this causes Mike Rome to put the microphone down and put on a pair of suitcases, I'm all there. Why not? The decade is almost over! Let's go crazy

As always, add your favorite comments from the thread open tonight and give them a thumbs up. Tomorrow's "Best" and "Worst of Raw" reports list 10 of the best. You know, provided we get enough of it. Make sure to set your comments to "Latest" in the "Discussion" drop-down menu and enjoy the show!

