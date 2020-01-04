Loading...

Here are your quick and dirty editorial WWE Friday Night Smackdown results for January 3rd, 2020. The show included a women's Triple Threat Tag team match in which Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns team up with Sheamus and King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler more. Make sure you're here tomorrow to read the full "Best and Worst of Friday Night Smackdown" column.

WWE Friday Night Smackdown Results:

1. Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke defeated Sasha Banks and Bayley as well as Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. This started as a big promo where everyone argued with each other. Evans hit Women's Right on Banks and Brooke followed him to victory with a Swanton Bomb.

– Mandy Rose apologized to Otis and Otis & # 39; mother (in spirit) for what Dolph Ziggler had done to her fruitcake on last week's show.

– At the start of the show, Miz Daniel Bryan told him to defeat the monster in the Royal Rumble for him and everyone else. New Day later tried to cheer Miz up, but Miz knocked over her pancake tray and finally agreed to a match with Kofi Kingston.

– Elias sang a song that made fun of Sami Zayn, Shane McMahon, The Revival, Dolph Ziggler and King Corbin.

Second Shorty G defeated Dash Wilder by presenting with an ankle lock. This also started as a promo, with The Revival mocking G. After the match, The Revival G hit with a shatter machine. A returning Sheamus saved by leaving The Revival and then attacking Shorty G with a brogue kick.

Third Kofi Kingston defeated The Miz with a roll up. After the match, Miz Kingston attacked until Big E parried. Miz cleared up his disappointments about the WWE universe and claimed that he gave them everything.

– Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns were interviewed.

– Cathy Kelley tried to interview The Miz, but John Morrison returned to Smackdown and said Cathy Miz had nothing to say.

4th Otis defeated Drew Gulak.

5th Braun Strowman defeated Cesaro with a running powerslam. After the match, Shinsuke attacked Nakamura Braun.

– Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks will take place on next week's show.

6th Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns defeated Dolph Ziggler and King Corbin through disqualification when The Fiend appeared and Bryan got out. After The Fiend disappeared, Ziggler and Corbin tried to handcuff Reigns and cover him with dog food again, but the returning Usos saved themselves.

(tagsToTranslate) Prowrestling (t) Pro Wrestling (t) WWE (t) WWE Friday Night Smackdown (t) WWE Friday Night Smackdown Results (t) WWE Smackdown (t) WWE Smackdown Results