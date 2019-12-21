Loading...

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial WWE Friday Night Smackdown results for December 20, 2019. The show included the traditional Smackdown Tag Team main event, as well as Bayley's fight against Dana Brooke, a miracle in 34th Street Fight and more. Make sure you're here tomorrow to read the full "Best and Worst of Friday Night Smackdown" column.

WWE Friday Night Smackdown Results:

– Daniel Bryan with an explanation of where he went after Bray Wyatt tore his hair and beard: he doesn't know. He likes his look because it reminds him of the person he was before the "brand" Daniel Bryan. Bryan was interrupted by the Miz and again by King Corbin, both of whom wanted the Wyatt Universal Championship. Dolph Ziggler attacked from behind to organize a tag team main event.

– Mandy Rose gave Otis a ham and a kiss on the cheek for Christmas.

1. Miracles on 34th Street Fight: Heavy Machinery defeats The Revival with the Compactor. After the match, The Revival complained of being involved in comedy matches and called for real tag team matches. Elias showed up and sang a song to insult them for liking wrestling. Mandy also hugged Rose Otis and was disgusted at how sweaty he was.

Second Carmella defeated Sonya Deville by submission with the Code of Silence.

Third The new day defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro. Kofi Kingston countered the neutralizer and held Cesaro with a rollup. After the match, the heels attacked until Braun Strowman parried.

4th Bayley defeated Dana Brooke. After the match, Bayley and Sasha Banks attacked Dana until Lacey fended off Evans. Evans challenged Banks to a match.

5th Lacey Evans against Sasha Banks ended in a double count. Banks mocked Evans' daughter in the front row and Evans attacked her angrily.

6th The Miz and Daniel Bryan defeated King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler. Miz defeated Corbin by submitting the number four.