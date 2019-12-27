Wrapping paper, ribbons, trees: where and how is holiday waste disposed of in Edmonton – Edmonton?

Loading...

In the two weeks after Christmas, Edmonton collects almost twice as much waste as it did in early December.

Here are some tips and things to keep in mind when sorting your holiday waste.

Does it have a cable or a battery? Take it to an eco station

Christmas lights, electronics and decorations can be dropped off at any of Edmonton's four Eco Station locations.

At the Edmonton Waste Management Center, items such as Christmas lights can get caught in equipment and cause mechanical problems.

Ornaments, wrapping paper and decor (in good condition) can be reused!

Craft supplies, ornaments and wrapping paper that is still in good condition and decor can be returned to the reuse center.

Please also remember to save these items and reuse them year after year.

"Wrapping paper is a recyclable asset," said Jana Lee, who is responsible for educational programs in the city. "This is a plastic bag that is also recyclable. We also take cardboard like this box. But it is in really good condition, so consider putting it in the reuse pile to give it a second life.

"We also take metals … If it is clean and in good condition, it can definitely be recyclable."

The city of Edmonton offers tips on handling holiday waste and recycling. December 27, 2019.

Packaging and boxes: what is recyclable?

Most packaging for toys and other gifts is not recyclable. Only paper or cardboard elements can be recycled. Separate garbage and recycle what you can.

Remember that batteries should be taken to an Eco Station.

Metallic, glittery or paperless packaging cannot be recycled. Neither bows, ribbons nor polystyrene.

3:35

Trash-free Edmonton, which encourages you to throw less trash this Christmas

Tips for a waste-free (or low-waste) Christmas season

Give experiences as gifts, such as events, dinners, a class or attraction passes

Wrap gifts with reusable materials such as a scarf, a fabric bag, or a gift bag

Donate your time and skills as a gift

Donate to charity or organizations

Buy an annual subscription or membership to a streaming service

4:50

Classic landscaping: how to pick and maintain a real Christmas tree

Christmas tree disposal / collection

Artificial trees can be used again and again.

The reuse center accepts artificial trees (free of charge) as long as they are in a box with all parts.

Natural Christmas trees can be collected and recycled on the roadside.

In January 2019, more than 9,730 trees were collected for composting.

Residents are asked to put their unpacked tree on the side next to their trash bag at 7 a.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020.

Trees will be picked up for recycling before the end of the month, but not necessarily on your regular garbage collection day.

If you live in a condominium or apartment, take your natural tree to a municipal recycling depot or eco station for free between Friday December 27, 2019 and Friday, January 31, 2020.

Check out the WasteWise app

The city has developed an app that makes it easier to sort your waste and recyclables.

The WasteWise app is available in the App Store and on Google Play.

The free app also offers garbage and recycling plans and reminders.

The city of Edmonton offers tips on handling holiday waste and recycling. December 27, 2019.

