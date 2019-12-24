WoW Classic Leveling Guide: Tips to quickly reach level 60

Loading...

Since its launch this summer, World of Warcraft Classic has reminded players what it was like to play an early MMORPG in the 2000s. but if you are just starting out and need to know how to reach level 60 quickly, we have some tips for you in this guide. First and foremost. It all started well, but we cannot recommend running a tone on a PvP server now. It's hard enough without other players camping on your corpse.

An optimized run to level 20 can take between 7-10 hours, but then you can really take on a challenge. This World of Warcraft Classic leveling guide does not detail the hundreds of quests you must complete to complete the level 60 cap, but it does provide some advice to help you climb that mountain.

WoW Classic Leveling Guide

The faster to level

Always log out of hostels or cities

Hostels and cities are points of relaxation. Safe spaces away from voracious wolves and articulate Murlocs. These will not be too useful for anyone who runs a marathon run to the end, but for anyone who takes it easy and is looking for the most experience points for his / her time, you can log out of an inn or town "Rested" collect exp while you are away. Rested EXP doubles monster kill EXP in total to the amount collected over time, which means you get a nice little bonus on your return.

Kill everything you see

Grinding: it is an idea that has been lost in time. Unless it's a Korean free MMO or something like Oldschool Runescape, sharpening EXP against mobs has long been replaced by almost endless search or dungeon farms. In World of Warcraft Classic, it is almost a necessity to bridge the level gap between two zones. You can get a head start with this by supplementing missions with monster deaths. Just try to kill every monster you encounter while traveling from one mission to another. It may not look that much when it comes in, but that little extra EXP will really build up over time.

Budget your gold

One of the biggest obstacles of the early World of Warcraft was making money. The game is designed to clear our in-game wallet at certain levels. New skill levels would fall away, flight costs would rise and getting your first mount would basically make you go bankrupt. All of that is back with World of Warcraft Classic, and knowing how to earn gold and budgeting can go a long way.

Despite how early it seems, you really don't have to spend your money on every new rank of skill or skill you encounter. These can be very expensive, and compensating for the purchase of a holder because of potential 1% damage boost somewhere in your rotation will probably cost you more time than a holder would have saved. Just look at optimal rotations to work out whether that reinforced Thunder Clap will really make a difference.

Grab first aid as quickly as possible

Almost every crowd in World of Warcraft can drop a kind of fabric such as linen. These can easily be processed into useful triage items such as bandages. Bandages are inexpensive and effective healing items that can significantly reduce downtime between fights. They are not as effective as sitting for a quick meal, but they are relatively cheaper. They are also fast, so you can limit the time between pulling or even close an injury after you've stunned an opponent. It is a must-have tool for classes such as Warrior with limited self-sufficiency. First aid trainers can be found in every major city and it does not count towards your limit for two professions.

Train tinkering and / or collecting professions during leveling

Collecting professions and professions are not only good for making piles of money later, but they can help you make weapons and armor to help you in leveling. You can learn each of these two professions at the same time, and while crafting takes time to work on your leveling process, collecting can easily be incorporated into each of your killings.

Most of the animals that you kill can be skinned for leather and skins, and mining and spice nodes often fill your minimap during your search. Right-click on these things as you go through your daily grind and you will get piles of useful materials to sell or turn into items for yourself, friends or anyone on the server who is looking to buy.

Best leveling methods in WoW Classic

Questing

For the vast majority of players, questing makes almost all of your World of Warcraft Classic leveling time. You don't get huge amounts of EXP per quest, but when tackled in batches, they're much more rewarding than just killing mobs. But you can't just complete every old quest that you want. Each zone in World of Warcraft is geared towards players of a certain level, making it necessary to walk across an area that is better suited to your level when you reach that stage or without missions in another. The way loot is shared between groups means that missions are better suited for solo players or, with a little push, duos & # 39; s. More than that and you may want to view our alternative leveling process below.

We have listed zones below based on their average level. It is wise to go here if your level allows rather than hanging around to complete unfinished quests a zone that you have surpassed, because monster killing below your character level will yield vastly reduced experience points. It is rare for a zone to contain enough missions to take you from one end of the threshold to the other, so don't expect to walk around quite a bit.

Kalimdor

Durotar (1-10)

Mulgore (1-10)

Teldrassil (1-10)

Darkshore (10-20)

Barrens (10-25)

Stonetalon mountains (15-27)

Ashenvale (18-30)

A thousand needles (25-35)

Descolace (30-40)

Dustwallow Marsh (25-45)

Tanaris (40-50)

Ferela & # 39; s (42-50)

Azshara (45-55)

Un’goro Crater (48-55)

Felwood (48-55)

Winterspring (53-60

Moonglade (55-60)

Silithus (55-60)

Eastern kingdoms

Dun Morogh (1-10)

Elwyn Forest (1-10)

Tirisfal Glades (1-10)

Loch Modan (10-20)

Silverpine Forest (10-20)

Westfall (10-20)

Redridge Mountains (15-25)

Duskwood (18-30)

Hillsbrad foothills (20-30)

Wetlands (20-30)

Alterac Mountains (30-40)

Arathi Highlands (30-40)

Stranglethorn Vale (30-45)

Badlands (35-45)

Marsh of Sorrows (35-45)

Hinterland (40-50)

Searing Gorge (45-50)

Destroyed countries (45-55)

Burning steppes (50-58)

Western Plaguelands (51-58)

Eastern Plaguelands (53-60)

Deadwind Pass (55-60)

WoW Classic Dungeon Farming – Melee & Spell Cleave

Although it was not considered worthwhile in the days of vanilla World of Warcraft of yore, the increased skill of players and understanding of the game has made grinding dungeons a valuable alternative to searching. The idea here is to grind EXP of elite mobs as dungeons. If executed correctly, they can offer a similar or greater EXP per hour than searching; even when it is shared between party members.

Once a group is found, compared to missions, sharpening dungeons requires much less travel time between goals and less time relying on specific monsters. Party composition becomes very important here because samples must be pooled and effectively rewarded to reap the benefits. This has led to the term Melee Cleave and Spell Cleave based on the compositions used. Clear communication is the key here, so it's best reserved for good friends and guildmates through voice chat.

"Melee Cleave"

As you would expect, "Melee Cleave" groups focus on melee AoE damage. Fighters are usually the best for this, so a common composition (as described here) is three fighters (with Cleave), a paladin and a priest for healing. Shamans can fill in the priest here, but rouges are basically a no-go because of their lack of area damage. It is easy to have the Paladin draw entire rooms with a bubble and run the warrior while the priest buffers and heals as needed. There is slightly less risk associated with a melee cleave group compared to spell cleave, but the latter can beat the other for raw exp once it is mastered.

"Spell Cleave"

Spell Cleave dungeon groups are much more involved. Spell Cleave groups can burn entire dungeons at once if done properly, but it is incredibly difficult to get rid of them. Instead, be prepared for small traits with sufficient downtime for mana rain. The idea here is to pull packs with a warlock / hunter cap or bear druid and let mages slow / freeze with their spells and burn them with things like Blizzard. The packs are large enough to shoot almost everyone at once when they get close, which means that Paladins with a bubble are also good for large numbers. priests are fantastic healers here, but shamans and paladins may be able to fill this in.

Instead, it is mostly magicians around. The more frost warehouses with improved blizzard properties, the better.

Open-world grinding

If you are in a smaller group of two or three, open-world grinding can become an option. It's probably not something you want to do all the way up to 60, but it can help bridge the gap between one zone and the next if you're stuck somewhere with too few quests to complete.

Open-World grinding is the simple idea to complete mobs in quest zones and burn them in packs with a few friends. It is less lonely than just searching, but it will certainly grow old soon. It hardly gives you as much EXP as a traditional Spell or Melee Cleave group in a dungeon, but it's much easier to organize and start. AOE damage is of course crucial here, so it will be difficult for Rogues.

You're done

And that's it! World of Warcraft Classic leveling will absorb a huge part of your free time. And considerably more if you count extra classes. Although it sometimes seems tiring and boundless, it is worth browsing to see how far games have come. Love it or hate it, there's no denying that WoW Classic meant a lot to many people, and having the opportunity to watch it now is like going back in time to witness a Jimi Hendrix performance.

