Loading...

From cookies and Christmas treats to heavy festive meals, many worry about gaining weight at this time of year. The solution could be as simple as a cup of coffee. Drinking four cups of coffee a day could reduce the weight gain of a diet high in fat and sugar, according to a recent study. The University of Illinois scientists found that rats that consumed caffeine gained 16% less weight and accumulated 22% less fat than those that did not. The scientists tested the rats with mate tea, synthetic caffeine and caffeine extracted from coffee. The results do not tolerate an unhealthy diet or an excess of caffeine, but emphasize the importance of maintaining a balanced diet. The research was published in the Journal of Functional Foods. Related video: How much coffee is too much? A new study has the answer.

From cookies and Christmas treats to heavy festive meals, many worry about gaining weight at this time of year.

The solution could be as simple as a cup of coffee.

Drinking four cups of coffee a day could reduce the weight gain of a diet high in fat and sugar, according to a recent study.

The University of Illinois scientists found that rats that consumed caffeine gained 16% less weight and accumulated 22% less fat than those that did not.

The scientists tested the rats with mate tea, synthetic caffeine and caffeine extracted from coffee.

The results do not tolerate an unhealthy diet or an excess of caffeine, but emphasize the importance of maintaining a balanced diet.

The research was published in the Journal of Functional Foods.

Related video: How much coffee is too much? A new study has the answer.

.