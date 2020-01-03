Loading...

World War II veterans meet after 75 years

Updated: 5:52 PM EST January 3, 2020

Two World War II veterans met on Friday afternoon for the first time in almost 75 years. Before Friday's meeting at the American Legion in Manchester-By-The-Sea, PFC. Harold Stryker and Sgt. Vincent Terrill was last seen in July 1945. The men served in the "Dead Eyes Division" of the 96th Division during the Battle of Okinawa. They will appear in a future docuseries called "Honor Flight Heroes".

Two World War II veterans met on Friday afternoon for the first time in almost 75 years.

Before Friday's meeting at the American Legion in Manchester-By-The-Sea, PFC. Harold Stryker and Sgt. Vincent Terrill was last seen in July 1945.

The men served in the 96 "Dead Eyes" Division during the Battle of Okinawa.

They will appear in a future docuseries called "Honor Flight Heroes".