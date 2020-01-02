World No. 818 Alexander Cozbinov from Moldova has his chance

Loading...

According to the selection criteria for the new $ 22 million tournament, teams must have at least two players with an ATP ranking in singles and at least one other player with an ATP ranking in singles or doubles.

Spain, Davis Cup champion, is led by world number one Rafael Nadal while Novak Djokovic is the spearhead of Serbia. When Roger Federer changed his mind and withdrew from the event in November, Switzerland was also absent.

Loading

Moldova, with four players and led by professional veteran Albot, took the penultimate place, Norway completing the peloton.

Albot has not been in the world top 100 for almost 14 months, but for Cozbinov, playing in an event like the ATP Cup, with links against Belgium, Great Britain and Bulgaria, is a whole new thing ball game.

"It is the first experience for me to play on such a big arena, with so many people and in fact the first time on television," said Cozbinov.

"I am excited. I have never played in such conditions, so it will be interesting to see how I am doing. I will of course do my best to show a good level."

Cozbinov, who moved to the United States in 2015 and received a scholarship to the University of Nevada in Las Vegas, previously represented Moldova in the Davis Cup, playing two games in Estonia in 2016.

This trip to Europe almost four years ago was also the last time he was at home in Moldova. He will come back to it after the ATP Cup.

Loading

"Since then, I haven't come home, so I'm very excited to go back to my family," said Cozbinov. "I miss my parents and my sister."

In addition to the single and double ranking points offered at the ATP Cup, players will share the overall prize pool with money distributed for participation, individual victories and team victories.

Cozbinov, with around $ 25,000 in prize money, knows that the 10-day competition to kick off the new year in men's tennis is an expensive opportunity to start his 2020 season.

"I have been preparing for the ATP Cup for four weeks, I am preparing because I knew it was going to be a very big chance for me … in case I show a good result here," he said.

"Because you get the points here and the financial money too. It would help me a lot in the future."

Scott Spits is a sports reporter for The Age

Most seen in sport

Loading