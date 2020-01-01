World juniors 2020: Lafreniere plays in the quarterfinals against Slovakia – National

Loading...

By Joshua Clipperton The Canadian Press

Published on January 1, 2020 at 12:15 p.m.

Smaller font

Reduce the font size of the article

-ON

Larger font

Increase the font size of the article

A +

Alexis Lafreniere will be in the lineup when Canada meet Slovakia in the quarter-finals of the Junior Ice Hockey World Championship on Thursday.

The star winger and prospective number one in the 2020 NHL draft returned to training on Wednesday after injuring his left knee in the second phase of the embarrassing 0-6 loss to Russia on Saturday.

Lafreniere was early in the Ostravar Arena to test the joint and to be a full participant in the 30-minute main session.

CONTINUE READING:

World Juniors 2020: Canada beats the Czech Republic 7-2 and takes first place in Group B.



It was not made available to reporters after the training. Hockey Canada confirmed that Lafreniere would return in a tweet on Wednesday.

The Canadians, who will play Slovakia on Thursday, beat Germany 4-1 and the Czech Republic 7-2 without a Lafreniere. However, the reigning CHL player of the year for the medal round is a big boost.

The story continues under the advertisement

00:24

The Canadian captain is hot because he didn't take off his helmet during the Russian anthem at the World Juniors

The Canadian captain is hot because he didn't take off his helmet during the Russian anthem at the World Juniors

The 18-year-old from Saint-Eustache, Que., Scored the winning goal and contributed three assists to his country's 6: 4 victory in the opening tournament against the USA on Boxing Day.

Lafreniere has 23 goals this season and 47 assists in 32 games with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Rimouski Oceanic.

© 2020 The Canadian Press

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR