World Juniors 2020: Canada wins 6: 4 – National in the first game against the USA

Alexis Lafreniere scored the North American rival 6-4 for both countries seven seconds after the US tie against Canada on Thursday at the start of the 2020 Junior Ice Hockey World Championship.

Barrett Hayton, with two, Connor McMichael, Nolan Foote and Ty Dellandrea, in an empty net, also scored for the Canadians who received 28 saves from Nico Daws.

Lafreniere, the planned number 1 in the 2020 NHL draft, added three templates.

After Shane Pinto buried his second goal of the night for the USA 3:18, the 18-year-old Lafreniere scored one goal and put his team back in the spotlight. He stepped behind the US defense before making the forehand and the puck past the right pad of the spread out Netminder Spencer Knight.

The United States pushed too late with the additional attacker, but Dellandrea sealed it in an empty network, leaving 70 seconds to go.

Nick Robertson, with a goal and an assist, and Arthur Kaliyev also scored for the Americans who received 26 knights from Ritter.

The Americans saw their streak of 12 wins in a row to open the U20 event.

The countries usually compete in the same group at a later time of the tournament – often on New Year's Eve – but they met on the second day of Christmas instead.

In the early game of Group B, the hosts of the Czech Republic made it 4: 3 against Russia in the rough Ostravar Arena.

In Canada, the comparison with the Russians is pending on Saturday, while the USA resigns against Germany on Friday.

After the 2-0 after the first game, in which they made little offensive, the Canadians came out in the second game with three goals in just over 10 minutes.

McMichael, top scorer of the Ontario Hockey League before joining the national team, started at 3:31 a.m. when he accepted a feed from Akil Thomas and defeated Knight.

Hayton, who was loaned to Canada by the Arizona Coyotes for the tournament and was named captain on Wednesday, was playing a power play at 6:34 a.m. when he took a Lafreniere pass at the top of the circle and a wired on-timer -Shortside just seven seconds after Pinto started to stop.

Foote, whose father Adam won two Stanley Cups with the Colorado Avalanche and also won gold at the 2002 Winter Olympics, gave Canada the first lead at 13:03 when he defeated Knight at the top.

Pinto seemed to score the Americans' third Powerplay goal in three chances, but the time passed before the puck hit the net in front of 8,693 fans.

Daws, who made his international debut for Canada at all levels, took a couple of big breaks in round three to keep his team in the lead before Hayton defeated Knight in another Lafreniere power play-off at 10:47 ,

But Robertson, a potential Toronto Maple Leafs player, brought the Americans back to 4-3 success with a 7:45 shot before Pinto linked him to the Americans' third Powerplay goal.

Canada, which according to the website eliteprospects.com with an average age of 18.6 years, freezes its youngest junior squad in the world, had to accept a 2-0 deficit after 20 minutes.

Pinto, a selection of the Ottawa Senators from the first round of 2018, scored the first goal with Hayton in the penalty area at 3:10.

The goal came when Canadian fans in the Ostravar Arena were pulling a huge flag over the bottom bowl.

Canada could not compete with a man who had its own advantage, but began to assert itself in the middle of the period when the colossal 6-foot-6 defender Kevin Bahl used a 10-inch height advantage to help the boom on Bobby to lower edge.

The Canadians didn't really threaten Knight's goal and the Americans doubled their lead when Trevor Zegras pulled the puck through his legs after Bahl fell on the blue line before finding Kaliyev.

The United States won four consecutive and six consecutive years against Canada in the World Juniors after only two wins in the country's last ten matches in 2000 – albeit at the 2004 and 2010 gold medal games.

While none of the players on ice on Thursday ever competed on this stage, there is a high profile among lower age groups, including the under 18s and the annual Hlinka Gretzky Cup Summer Showcase.

One of the unfamiliar players is the uncovered Daws, who came out of nowhere with a banner start to the OHL season to get the starting job, though he had never played for Canada before this month.

The Canadians, who have won the world juniors 17 times since the tournament's official launch in 1977, ended last year's tournament in Vancouver and Victoria (BC) with a disappointing sixth place after suffering an impressive defeat in the quarter-final against Finland in extra time had.

On the other hand, the Americans traveled to the Czech Republic, where they won four medals in a row, including second place last year after losing to the Finns in the final.

Canada won the tournament in North America in 2015 and 2018, but has not crowned the podium in Europe since the Czech Republic was last hosted in 2008.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

