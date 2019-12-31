World Juniors 2020: Canada beats the Czech Republic 7-2 and takes first place in Group B – National

Loading...

Canada scored four Powerplay goals in a dominant first period on Tuesday, beating the Czech Republic 7-2. Canada took first place in Group B at the Junior Ice Hockey World Championship.

Joe Veleno, Nolan Foote, Barrett Hayton and Connor McMichael provided the decisive lead event after returning from the suspension in nine minutes and 49 seconds.

After the Czechs struck back in a rough Ostravar arena with two quick goals from Vojtech Strondala and Libor Zabransky, Liam Foudy and Dylan Cozens put the game out of reach in another power game.

Jared McIsaac rounded off the third goal.

Joel Hofer scored his second consecutive goal for the Canadians, who will face Slovakia in the quarter-finals on Thursday.

Hayton and Cozens each added three templates for the 17-time gold medalists on New Year's Eve. Veleno added two of his own helpers.

Czech goalkeeper Lukas Parik was early in a shooting gallery and stopped only five of the nine shots before stopping due to a lower body injury after McMichael Canada's fourth goal. Nick Malik, who already injured number 3 of Netminder with starter Lukas Dostal, was relieved.

Canada ended the preliminary round with a 3-1 record – the only flaw that occurred in the second game in the 0-0 loss to Russia.

In the other quarter-finals, Sweden and the Czechs meet. The US meets Finland and Switzerland and meets Russia.

Russia defeated Germany 6-1 in Group B's early game, while the Swedes defeated Slovakia and the Swiss brought the Finns to second place in Group A. Germany and Kazakhstan will be the last-placed teams in their respective pools to play a best-of-three relegation series for a place at this year's event in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta.

Veleno, who was back in the lineup after his 1-game spell due to a head-butt incident, started at 04:41 a.m. when he got Parik out of position after Hayton's first shot at Canada's first man was blocked ,

While the energetic home fans whistled in the hope of distraction, Foote shot a one-timer for the third time at 9:57 a.m. before Czech striker Otakar Sik was punished with a five-minute major and game misconduct for spear Canadian defender Bowen Byran in the bar.

Another penalty in a two-man advantage. Just 20 seconds later, at 1:29 p.m., Hayton scored his third goal – a goal that, despite all of Parik's efforts, crossed the finish line and required more than seven minutes of video verification.

McMichael stepped into the action just 61 seconds later when he scored a tournament record with four Powerplay hits in one go with his second goal and celebrated the huge Canadian support in the sold-out crowd of 8,693 spectators.

Canada again had to do without star winger Alexis Lafreniere, who was predicted to be number 1 in the 2020 NHL draft, but assistant coach Andre Tourigny said Tuesday morning that reigning Canadian hockey league player of the year had some warm-ups with his teammates yourself. really good."

The Czechs, who were coached by former NHLer Vaclav Varada and injured star strikers Jan Jenik and Jan Sir, scored 4-1 when Strondala, who only joined the squad on Tuesday, scored a Hofer rebound at 11:10 a.m. ,

Zabransky then scored his fourth world junior 14 seconds later when Canada couldn't get the puck deep into the offensive blue line, but Foudy used a strange rebound from a dump-in to score his second goal just 10 seconds later.

Then Cozens started to move and deflected a point to another man 56 seconds later.

McIsaac scored Canada's seventh goal in the middle of the third round.

After Canada gave up ten goals in two games to open the world's juniors – including six goals against Russia in the worst loss in tournament history – Monday's 4-1 win over Germany saw significantly better results.

Hofer scored the first goal ahead of Nico Daws, who scored eight goals with 50 goals in just four game periods. Canada swayed after losing to Russia.

The 19-year-old from Winnipeg secured a fragile group with a performance of 18 players – including three big stops in the second half with a 1-0 win – and got a second start in a row 24 hours later.

Hofer played six consecutive times this season for the WHL's Portland Winterhawks, with a 5-0 1-0 record in the first game and a perfect 6-0 mark in the second.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

