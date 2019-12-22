Loading...

"Martin Peters has been one of the greatest of all time and a close friend and colleague of mine for over 50 years.

"Another World Cup final goalscorer and my West Ham partner for years with Bobby Moore. RIP old friend."

Peters went through West Ham Academy, after signing as an apprentice in 1959, and then helped the East London club win the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1965.

After 364 games and 100 goals, Peters left Upton Park for Tottenham in 1970, in an agreement that saw striker Jimmy Greaves head in the opposite direction.

At White Hart Lane, Peters won the League Cup at Wembley in 1971 and again, as captain, in 1973, a season after playing his part in the Spurs' UEFA Cup victory against the Wolves.

He then played for Norwich and Sheffield United.

After receiving the MBE in 1978 and hanging up on the boots in 1981, Peters regularly attended games at Upton Park as club ambassador.

In 2016, it was revealed that Peters had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, one of the many teams from 1966 who battled dementia.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce that Martin passed away peacefully in his sleep at 4 am this morning," said a statement from Peters' family.

Peters died peacefully in his sleep at the age of 76.

"A beloved husband, dad and grandfather, and a kind, gentle and private man, we are devastated by his loss, but so proud of all that he has achieved and comforted by the many memories happy that we shared. "

West Ham co-owners David Sullivan and David Gold have described Peters as "one of the greatest figures" in the 125-year history of the club.

Peter Shilton, a former English teammate of Peters, described him on Twitter as "such a gentleman" and said that he "loved him very much".

Prime Minister Boris Johnson described Peters' death as "very sad news", adding on Twitter: "No fan of England will ever forget the heroism of Martin Peters and his fantastic My sympathies go out to everyone who knew and loved him. " "

Pennsylvania

Most seen in sport

Loading