A man is dead after an incident at a fish farm near Tofino on Vancouver Island before Christ.

Cermaq Canada confirmed on Monday that an employee had died, but did not indicate in which facility or at what time the death "for family reasons" occurred.

The company said it immediately informed the Canadian coast guard and was working with "all of the authorities" during the investigation.

"We express our deepest condolences and support to the family and friends of our employees," the company said in a statement.

"We provide resources and support to our employees and families as they go through this tragic and difficult time."

WorkSafeBC said it had been informed of a "serious boat incident" near Tofino late Sunday afternoon and that it had deployed local preventive officers on Monday.

The agency will investigate the cause of the incident, including factors to help prevent similar deaths from occurring in the future.

BC Coroners Service confirmed that the decedant was a man and said he was conducting his own investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Global News requested further information from the Ministry of Fisheries and Oceans, including the timing of the notification and next steps for the agency, but was asked to contact the company for further information.

Cermaq is a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Corporation, which operates in Canada, Norway and Chile.

The Canadian farms produce Atlantic salmon at a dozen locations on and around Vancouver Island.

