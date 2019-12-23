Loading...

THE POLICE told us that a worker was removing a tree at 10:00 this morning when he was beaten.

Worker in shock, injured while removing a tree in Newton

Updated: 12:54 PM EST December 23, 2019

After an employee was injured on Monday morning, police said the worker was removing a tree around 10 a.m., when he suffered an electric shock. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment. When flying over the area, Sky5 saw a large tree protruding from a wood chipper along the country road. No information was immediately available on the condition of the injured man.

A yellow police tape was wrapped around a tree-pruning machine in Newton after an employee was injured Monday morning.

Police said the worker was removing a tree around 10 a.m. when he suffered an electric shock. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

When flying over the area, Sky5 saw a large tree protruding from a wood chipper along Countryside Road.

No information was immediately available on the condition of the injured man.

.