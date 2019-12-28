Loading...

Worker dies in Copley Square incident during preparations for the first night

Updated: 2:24 PM EST December 28, 2019

A man died after being injured on Saturday during preparations for the first night's festivities at Boston's Copley Square, police said. Police said the incident was reported at approximately 9:43 a.m. in the 560 Boylston St. area. The initial report indicated that a concrete block had been dropped, police said. The authorities still could not confirm the identity of the man or how he died. Police called this an ongoing death investigation. WCVB is contacting the District Attorney's Office, OSHA and other organizations for more information.

