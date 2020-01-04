Work / life: making and keeping good intentions and goals

Loading...

In this episode of Work / Life, Greg Nibler sits down with Ciara Pressler, author and founder of Pregame, to discuss one of the biggest topics that come up every new year: setting goals and resolutions. Pressler offers tips, tricks, and strategies to help you overcome the challenges and setbacks that many of us face when drawing up our plans for the coming year.

First we have to look at why most resolutions fail. "We often make goals or resolutions that we don't really want," Pressler notes. "It is so important to be honest with yourself, otherwise you will sabotage yourself."

Our goals are often too large – or too small. "It is important to understand the scope of your goals, and knowing that they are appropriate for you will affect the outcome," Nibler adds. "Take it bit by bit and give yourself the space to fail," adds Pressler. "Your goal needs a habit component," because habits eventually become solid and difficult to break

You also want to use human psychology, Pressler notes. "People are social beings," so use that in an accountability group that will help you stay on track. "Have something in mind and let other people be involved in that goal," says Nibler.

Also, says Pressler, create an environment that is conducive to the goals you set. "If you want to drink more water, always provide water," she says. Your environment and environment & # 39; hacking & # 39; to help you reach your goals is a must. “We often sabotage ourselves with the environment in which we find ourselves or the people we surround ourselves with. Make your goals easier to achieve, "she adds.

Finally, Pressler notes: "find a goal that matches your core values ​​or your identity" because they tend to reach you "If you link your goals to the person you want to be, that really drives you."

If you want to know more about setting goals and sticking to resolutions, and you want to use a workbook, Pressler's book Pregame is available for use in an individual or group environment.

For previous Work / Life segments, go to www.digitaltrends.com/business/

