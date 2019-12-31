Woodland's teenager faces four years behind bars in connection with armed robberies in rural Solano – The Reporter

Loading...

As part of a plea agreement, one of the three Yolo County teenagers accused of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon in connection with alleged shootings and robberies in April and June in rural Solano County will be sentenced to four years. behind bars on monday.

During a brief trial on November 4 in the Solano County Superior Court, Amit Kaur Chhoker, 19, did not oppose theft in the second degree or a special accusation of using a firearm. Other charges were dismissed. She was represented by Johnny Lewis Griffin, a Sacramento-based lawyer.

During the process at 8:30 am in the courtroom of Judge E. Bradley Nelson in the Courtroom, Chhoker will be sentenced to three years on charges of robbery, one year on charges of using a firearm, and will serve three years of probation supervised after being released from custody, according to court records.

Police records indicated that Chhoker and Branden Lee Lerma, also 19, of Winters, were initially charged with four charges, each with second-degree theft and each with assault with a firearm, in connection with two shots. and separate robberies, on April 23 and June 18 last year, respectively, near Putah Creek Road, near Lake Solano. A third suspect, a child under 17, was also charged, but his name was not available due to his age.

In reading the charges on June 25, Lerma pleaded not guilty to all charges and was referred to the Solano County Jail, with a bail set at $ 850,000, according to records.

Lerma was most recently represented by the Alternate Public Defender. He faces a preliminary hearing, a kind of minitrial, with the presentation of evidence and witness testimony, at 10 a.m. January 17, also in Department 4.