Wood, Vacaville, Vanden boys preparing for MEL football – The Reporter

Will C. Wood wants to celebrate as if it were 1992. But he will have to overcome a tough competition in the Monticello Empire League.

The Wildcats return a strong core of players from a team that finished second behind Rodriguez last year at MEL. Vacaville High lost some key defenders at graduation, but has solid replacements. Vanden is rebuilding his football culture and advancing in the preseason.

Will C. Wood

"I think it will be a good league," said Wood's head coach Jorge Ruiz-Chavez, now in his fourth season at the helm. “I think it will be tight. It is anyone's game. Our goal is to win the league. It hasn't been done at Wood since 1992. "

Although he lost 13 seniors to graduate, only three were incumbents. But they were good.

Captains Armando Sandria and Xavier Thompson and goalkeeper Austin Clark are gone. Sandria was the league leader in goals and assists, while Thompson was the strongest defender. Both were from the first All-MEL team. Clark, now assistant coach of Ruiz-Chavez, was the second team of all leagues.

"I don't think it's a reconstruction team," said the coach. “It was a young team (last year). We also had two first-year students and five second-year students and a handful of third-year students. ”

Senior Dylan DeLaTorre will be the key replacement for Thompson in the back, along with seniors Marcelo Gonzalez and Gustavo Torres. Also in the mix as defenders are seniors Tyson Dilley and sophomores Jason Torres and Carlos Hinojosa.

Wood has two very capable caregivers in the first year Zach Rabold and Erik Sutter-Bolivar, a young man who was injured last year. They have been dividing the time in goals so far this season. Rabold is also a striker, so he will often play half of the game in the goal, half in the field.

The midfield, all freshmen last year, is solid, anchored by senior captain Justin Soto and junior captain Kobe Rolling

Junior Max Mendoza, a midfielder last year, moved forward to fill Sandria's place. You will be surrounded by the major extremes Connor Fletcher and Jacob Howard. First year students Max Galeano and Carson Sacca and second year student Hayden Hawkins will also play in front.

"We are faster than last year's team," said Ruiz-Chavez, whose Wildcats were 7-2-1 at MEL last year. “We move the ball. Everything is one-two touches … opening, entering the space … We run the entire game 100 miles per hour. "

Vacaville

Last season, Vacaville High head coach Al Arevalo learned just before his team's playoff game that one of his players had not been eligible for the entire season due to age. When the student enrolled as a freshman from another country, Vacaville High did not require proof of citizenship or other documents. As a result, the school lost the playoff game, as well as each win or draw in which the player participated.

Chris Khoury of Vacaville High celebrates his goal in the second half during the Bulldogs showdown with city rival Will C. Wood last season at Wildcat Stadium. (Joel Rosenbaum – The Reporter)

But Arévalo and his team do not look in the rearview mirror and are ready to compete at a high level again this season.

The key losses for graduation are defenders Garvin Brooks and Joshua Till.

"We had a defensive line last year that was mainly seniors," said Arévalo, "but children who are on the defensive line this preseason show a high level of football IQ."

Junior Mason Garcia will replace Brooks in the center of the back. He will have help in defense of second-year students Arial Till, Kellen Ruiz, Matt Peterson and Andrew Hagerman and the last Daniel Valentine.

The Bulldogs have a strong midfield with senior midfielders Carlos Bocanegra and Moisés Jr. Arteaga. They will be helped by senior students, Reid Digman and Salvador Rangel, along with second-year student Irving González, who played on the university team as a freshman.

Arévalo will feature junior forward Chris Sacca and Chris Khoury in the lead, along with major end Mateo Arévalo, minor end Harley Cintas and major forward Jason Ortiz.

The team has three goalkeepers, but the senior goalkeeper, senior Gage Renier, is not eligible to play until January because he was transferred from Buckingham Charter. In his absence, junior Juan Campos, junior goalkeeper last year, and sophomore Aiden Russell are doing a good job dealing with the network.

Some players are finishing commitments to their club teams, while others have been injured. But Arévalo likes what his team looks like so far.

"The preseason is about developing chemistry and getting these boys to play together," he said. "We have not seen the full potential of our list and we will not do so until the first game of the season." But they are showing a high level of play, a high level of experience and maturity. "

Vanden

Ignacio Villasenor is in his second season as Vanden's football coach. Although the Vikings won only one game won in the league last year (officially three due to two victories attributed to Vanden due to Vacaville's ineligible player), they played many nearby competitions, including a 2-1 loss to the champion of the Rodriguez League and a 3-2 loss for Wood.

"You can see our scores last year, we were never impressed," Villasenor said. “But you train to win. I hope they perform at the highest possible level. And if they do, that's all I can ask for. "

Last year's junior college team finished second in the league, so Villasenor has a good influx of new college players.

One of the main returnees is Brandon Delcore, the sweeper, who plays between the goalkeeper and the three defenders.

"He is a special player. He has been injured and cannot play this preseason and will be the key to our success," said Villasenor, who hopes to have Delcore back in a week or two.

In front of Delcore in defense will be Conner Chance.

"He is non-stop, plays very hard, does not give up, an incredible player," said Villasenor.

Other returnees are senior forward Qahar Alcozai, midfielder / striker Gavin Lang and young Pablo Nunez-Smith. Nunez-Smith did most of the score for the Vikings last season.

Another headline that returns is midfielder Ben Sybert. The second year student Giancarlo Novelli is the captain and plays in the midfield. Important contributions will also come from second-year defenders Anthony Pimienta and Josh Jiménez, midfielder / defender Ryan Leeds and senior defender Noah Ponce.

Villasenor has a leading goalkeeper in sophomore Cooper Mathies.

The Vikings intentionally programmed a difficult preseason to prepare for the MEL competition.

"There are many good coaches in our league and there are many good players and it will all come down to which team wants it most on a given night," Villasenor said.