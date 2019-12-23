Woman's body found on the highway north of La Ronge, Sask.

Loading...

Published on December 23, 2019 at 2:17 pm

Smaller font

Reduce the font size of the article

-ON

Larger font

Increase the font size of the article

A +

The body of an indigenous woman was found on a highway near a northern community in Saskatchewan Monday morning, RCMP said.

The woman was found around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 102, about eight kilometers north of La Ronge, the police said.

Similar news

CONTINUE READING:

Saskatchewan RCMP confiscates more than 3,000 cans of fentanyl



The police said she was between 20 and 30 years old and had shoulder-length brown hair with slight red highlights.

She was wearing a blue Toronto Blue Jays hoodie and green sweatpants.

RCMP did not publish any further details as these are being investigated further.

CONTINUE READING:

RCMP officer injured in traffic in North Saskatchewan



The police said that the traffic on the highway was limited to one lane and that it would take a few hours before it was fully cleared again.

The story continues under the advertisement

Anyone with information is requested to contact La Ronge RCMP at 306-425-6730.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR