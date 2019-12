Loading...

Woman, two dead children after being found at the base of the parking lot

Updated: 11:11 PM EST December 25, 2019

AND WHY >> THIS IS A TRAGIC. SITUATION, PARTICULARLY WHEN IT INVOLVED THE CHILDREN, AS WELL AS CHRISTMAS DAY. SHAUN: THE POLICE CONVERGED AT THE MBTA RUGGLES STATION, FINDING A WOMAN AND TWO LITTLE CHILDREN UNDER FIVE UNCONSCIOUS ON THE SIDE, MORE DEADLY DEAD IN THE HOSPITAL. THE POLICE FOCUSED HIS RESEARCH ON THE ROOF GARAGE ROOF, COMBINING THROUGH THIS BLACK SUV. >> WE DEFINITELY DO NOT JUMP TO CONCLUSIONS OR TRY TO SPECULAR. SHAUN: RESEARCHERS NOW TALK TO WITNESSES AND REVIEW SURVEILLANCE CAMERAS AROUND GARAGE. THE POLICE DOES NOT SAY HOW THEY DIED OR THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN THE VICTIMS, ONLY OFFERS CONDOLENCES. >> OUR HEARTS COME OUT OF DEATH AS WELL AS THE FAMILY. SHAUN: TWEETING OF THE MAYOR OF BOSTON, PRAYER "THIS IS A HORRIBLE TRAGEDY FOR THIS FAMILY ON THIS CHRISTMAS DAY. MY PRAYERS AND MORE SIMPATIC ARE WITH THEM." >> IT CAN BE A CHALLENGE AND DIFFICULT TIME. AS A MOTHER, IT WAS INCREDIBLY HARD, THIS SCENE IN PARTICULAR WHERE IT WAS TWO SMALL CHILDREN WHO LOST THEIR LIVES TODAY, BUT I FEEL IMPERATIVE THAT WE LET PEOPLE KNOW THAT THERE IS HELP. SHAUN: FOR HELP, YOU CAN CALL THE SAMARITANOS CRISIS DIRECT LINE, 877-870-HOPE, AND IF SOME WITNESSES TO THE TRAGEDY ALSO NEED TO TALK, CALL THE TRAUMA RESPONSE LINE, BOSTON 6-12-4-412. AND TODAY, THE UNIVERSITY OF THE NORTHEAST HAS ADDED SECURITY 24 HOURS AND BLOCKED ALL ACCESS TO THE TWO HIGHER FLOORS OF THIS GARAGE UNDEFINEDLY.

Police did not say how the victims died or the relationship between women and children.

