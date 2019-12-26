Woman, two children die after being found on the sidewalk near the Boston parking lot at Christmas

Loading...

A mother and her two young children are dead after being found on the sidewalk next to a Boston parking lot on Christmas Day in an apparent murder-suicide.

District Attorney Rachael Rollins on Thursday identified the deceased as Erin Pascal, 40, of West Roxbury, and her children, Allison, 4, and Andrew, 18 months.

"Yesterday the indescribable happened and now we are all struggling to make sense of the circumstances surrounding these deaths," Rollins said.

Rollins said he was assigning an experienced investigator to the case and offering a victim advocate to support surviving family members.

"Although we remain in the early stages of our investigation, the evidence collected so far suggests that these deaths, which occurred between approximately 1:25 and 1:35 pm yesterday, were probably a double murder-suicide," Rollins said. . said.

Rollins said the investigation will review the contents of Pascal's vehicle, his cell phone and any available video surveillance. He also said that "there may have been a call to 911" before the incident.

"For a father to come to a place where he harms his children in this way, he indicates that his mental health problems were serious and needed immediate support. Mental health problems are not specific to one type of individual. He has many faces. The tragedy of this Christmas day demonstrates the urgency of addressing mental health, "Rollins said.

Police blocked the area around the Boston parking lot just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the victims, who were found on the sidewalk at the base of the garage, were taken to hospitals in the Boston area and declared dead.

The initial video of the scene showed police investigators at the top of the parking lot, focused around a four-door SUV that had three doors open.

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross and Rollins were seen examining the vehicle.

Gross said investigators placed two car seats, one forward and one back, inside the vehicle located at the top of the parking lot.

The officials offered advice to the first responders who responded to the scene.

"We know very well that this type of trauma also leaves scars on first responders," Boston EMS union president Michael MacNeil wrote. "We are committed to caring for our members and our brothers and sisters in police and fire services so that we can all continue to protect the safety and health of Boston residents and visitors."

"Three patients received the best possible care we could provide, but it was not enough to save their lives," MacNeil said. "The thoughts and prayers of the men and women of Boston EMS are with families experiencing this indescribable tragedy on this vacation."

"It is my duty to say this: if you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, there are services available to help you. Use this help," Rollins said.

