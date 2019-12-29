Woman injured in Christmas Eve murder on Vancouver Island dies in hospital – BC

Loading...

A woman who was hospitalized on Christmas Eve after being robbed of a man in Duncan has now died in the hospital, officials confirm.

BC Coroners Service said the woman died of her injuries on Saturday but would not reveal details of her identity.

The RCMP was unable to provide updates to the investigation.

The woman was found injured at around 11:00 p.m. along with an injured man. on December 14th in the area of ​​Trunk Road and Canada Avenue in Duncan.

Both were taken to the hospital, but the man died of his injuries and was pronounced dead that same night.

It is not yet clear how the attack went or whether suspects were identified.

The Vancouver Island Crime Division (VIIMCU) continues to investigate.

Anyone who witnesses the attack or has a dashcam or surveillance video is requested to contact VIIMCU at 250-380-6211 or to anonymously contact Crime Stoppers.

