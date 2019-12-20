Woman had 524x the normal level of mercury in her blood from skin cream use

Loading...

Enlarge / A woman applying cream on a mirror (not the woman at the center of this health story, however).

A 47-year-old woman in Sacramento, California, was severely affected, unable to speak or take care of herself and needs a feeding tube, after using a contaminated facial cream that contained highly toxic methylmercury.

Its poisoning, first reported in local media in September, is now the subject of a detailed case report published today in the Weekly Morbidity and Mortality Report of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (MMWR).

In it, health officials describe the progression of women's symptoms, which began in July with weakness in the upper extremities and abnormal and painful sensations (dysesthesia). During the next two weeks, he developed difficulty speaking, blurred vision and instability while walking. She was then admitted to the hospital where her condition went quickly, which resulted in a state of agitated delirium.

Blood and urine tests in the hospital detected mercury. But the levels were so high that they exceeded what the screens could quantify. At that time, the state health department and the poison control center were involved. The poison control center recommended that he start a treatment with oral dimercaptosuccinic acid, a metal chelator. This binds and removes heavy metals from the body, and has been used to treat heavy metal poisoning since the 1950s.

Meanwhile, the health department tracked the source of the poison to a cream to lighten the skin it obtained from Mexico. The woman's family told health researchers that she had used those face creams twice a day, every day for the past seven years.

Subsequent tests determined that he had 2,620 micrograms of mercury per liter of blood. According to the New York State Department of Health, the usual amounts of mercury in the blood, usually from dietary sources, are up to about 5 micrograms / liter.

Poisonous products

Adulterated skin lightening creams are well known to contain forms of mercury. But so far, it has generally been found that they contain only inorganic mercury salts. According to the World Health Organization, mercury salts can inhibit the formation of melanin, resulting in a lighter skin tone. Inorganic mercury in creams and soaps most often causes kidney damage, but it can also cause psychosis and nerve damage, WHO reports.

In the case of women, health officials found the organic mercury methylmercury compound in their skin cream, which is more dangerous. While inorganic mercury has been found in creams in concentrations of up to 200,000 parts per million, the woman's face cream contained methylmercury at only 12,000ppm.

The relatively lower concentration "underlines the much higher toxicity of organic mercury compounds," health officials write in the MMWR report. They continue to notice that the progression of women is quite typical of such poisonings. “The toxicity of the central nervous system, the hallmark of organic mercury, usually manifests itself after weeks or months of exposure, progresses rapidly after onset, worsens despite the cessation of increased exposure, persists even with chelation (although excretion of mercury can increase) and leaves a deep residual deterioration, "the officials write.

The woman's son told a local media outlet that her mother knew that the cream was somehow adulterated, but she used it anyway because it worked better than other creams.

The authors of the MMWR report point out that this is the first time that methylmercury appears in creams to lighten the skin. It is still unclear why it was added and where it came from. The state public health department is testing additional creams and warning consumers about the potential threat.

Beyond skin cream, the most common source of exposure to methylmercury is the consumption of fish, which essentially accumulates from contaminated food. Pregnant women are advised to restrict the types and amounts of fish they eat because methylmercury can cause brain damage in a developing fetus.

MMWR, 2019. DOI: 10.15585 / mmwr.mm6850a4 (About DOI).