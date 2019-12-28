Woman charged with assault in anti-Semitic attacks in New York – National

Loading...

According to employees of The Associated Press

A woman accused of hitting three people in a series of what appeared to be anti-Semitic attacks in New York during Hanukkah was accused of hate crime on Saturday, court records show.

Tiffany Harris, 30, was released on bail after attempted assault and lower charges.

In this photo from December 11, 2019, Orthodox Jewish men pass the New York City Police Department to guard a Brooklyn synagogue from a funeral for Moshe German in New York.

Mark Lennihan / The Associated Press

Her lawyer Iris Ying declined to comment, and the New York Post reported that Harris had rejected questions when she left a Brooklyn court.

Police said Harris hit and hit three women ages 22 to 31 in the face and head after meeting them on a corner in Brooklyn's Crown Heights neighborhood. The victims suffered from slight pain, the police said.

Across the city, police have received at least six reports this week, and since December 13, eight reports of attacks that may be due to anti-Jewish prejudice.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday that police presence in Crown Heights and two other neighborhoods in Brooklyn will increase with a large Jewish population.

