Wolverhampton Wanderers ends Manchester City title hopes

City took the lead in the 25th minute thanks to Raheem Sterling. After Riyad Mahrez fell into the zone, VAR imposed the penalty and Sterling's initial effort was saved by Rui Patricio. But the set kick was ordered to be resumed due to the encroachment and, after the goalkeeper rescued again, Sterling kicked the rebound.

Sterling struck again in the 50th minute, breaking away from the Wolves' defense and lifting the ball on Patricio. The attacker then lost possession in the middle of the park five minutes later and Adama Traoré took full advantage of this to give the Wolves hope when he shot in the bottom corner.

Wolves leveled eight minutes of time. Traoré pushed the ball away from Benjamin Mendy, who was trying to protect him from play for a kick, and crossed it for Raul Jimenez to convert.

The wolves then completed the turnaround in the 89th minute as Matt Doherty shot past Bravo.

Wolves' Conor Coady celebrates his team's third goal with his teammates.

On the controversy surrounding VAR, the boss of the Wolves, Nuno Espirito Santos, refused to be drawn into the criticism of the officials.

"Maybe I am not talking about VAR because I cannot speak to them directly, but now is the time to do it right," he said. "These are decisions that confuse everything. The argument will continue, but I will not be part of it."

Guardiola admitted that his team's hopes of winning a third consecutive Premier League title were "unrealistic". The result left defending City champion 14 points behind Liverpool, who still have a game in hand.

"This is not a race if you think about it," said Guardiola. "It's the same answer for a long time, you can't think of it.

"We can always avoid the goals, but sometimes it’s tired, it’s tired and it’s a lot of minutes to defend (with 10 men) and it’s sometimes difficult.

"No regrets, they did absolutely everything to defend a result for 80 minutes and it was difficult."

Guardiola said City should now forget about Liverpool and focus on winning their next game (at home against Sheffield United on Sunday).

"We have to think about the next game and win our games," he said.

"It is unrealistic to think of this (catching Liverpool). In 48 hours, we have another game."

