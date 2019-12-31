Woebegone Browns add two more 49ers assistant coaches to their wishlist – The Reporter

Loading...

In October, the 49ers bit the Cleveland Browns 31-3 at Levi’s Stadium. Defensive end Nick Bosa scored the loss.

Baker Mayfield planted the Oklahoma flag in the Ohio state field two years ago …

OSU's Nick Bosa waved and planted a flag after hitting Baker tonight.

He waited for his revenge 🌶

(via @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/5nUPh1nNrV

– Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 8, 2019

Browns may be about to take revenge.

According to the indefatigable Adam Schefter: the Browns are interested in placing two other 49ers assistant coaches on their wish list. San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed to reporters on Monday that defensive coordinator Robert Saleh will meet with Browns officials in the Bay Area for the team's head coach position.

The first addition is the 49ers aerial game coordinator, Mike LaFleur, the younger brother of Packers head coach Matt LaFleur. According to a Schefter source, Mike LaFleur is expected to interview this weekend for the job of head coach of the Browns.

The second is the coordinator of the San Francisco racing game, Mike McDaniel. Although he is likely to interview the Browns, according to Schefter, there is not yet a scheduled meeting.

Even if the 49ers' assistants manage their interviews with the Browns, their departure is not necessarily a sure thing. Last season, Shanahan denied the interview / hiring requests for Mike LaFleur, McDaniel and Rich Scanarello, who were eventually hired as the Denver Broncos offensive coordinator.

It seems unlikely that Shanahan will keep Saleh from the Browns, or any other team.

"I am excited that Saleh has this opportunity," Shanahan told reporters on Monday. “(The Browns owners) Mr. and Mrs. Haslam are excellent people and I think they are excellent people to work for. We'll see how the interview is going for him. "

If he got the job, Saleh would be the ninth head coach of the Browns in 12 seasons, a period during which the team failed to record a winning record.

PASS SEASONAL DIGITAL OFFER

If you have not already done so, we recommend you sign up for a digital subscription, which gives you access to all content on the Mercury News and East Bay Times websites. With your support, we can continue to bring these stories, and much more, to your screens. This is where to sign up for the season pass: Mercury News, East Bay Times.