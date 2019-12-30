Within the wild year of Wendy Williams, which includes rehabilitation and divorce

Loading...

Williams made his big return to the purple chair on March 4, 2019 and talked about a host of medical tests he had undergone during his break. She also seemed to rule out any rumor about her brand new marriage to Hunter.

"I am still very much in love with my husband," she said. "Don't ask me about mine." Pointing to his wedding ring, Williams added: "He is not going anywhere. Not in this life."

Of course, that would change only one month later.

"We spent family time, the Hunters," he said about his spare time, "and he just wanted to take some time for me … I'm my best friend."

"I am at home, and I am taking my thyroid medications, and I am meditating," he explained. "Oh, believe me. I go to the gym seven days a week for two hours a day."

A few days later, Williams announced that his Hunter Foundation was launching a substance abuse hotline to help those in need, raising even more eyebrows he had relapsed during his absence. Finally, he contacted his fans and told the public that he had been living in a sober house.

Although Williams said her husband was by her side, experts told Page Six that her "controlling" husband was to blame for her sober stay. By the end of the month, Williams's wedding ring, which she had said earlier this year would not go anywhere, had been removed amid rumors of her adventure with Hudson.

At the end of the month, Page Six confirmed that Hudson had given birth to his first child with Hunter while Williams remained in the sober life facility. The drama seemed to affect the personality of the media, as it was discovered drunk and needed an IV to help get sober.