Within the development of Alen Smailagic, who is a long-term play for the Warriors – The Reporter

Going up by two with less than a minute remaining in the last quarter, center Alen Smailagic got the ball in the left wing, pretended to his defender, took two boats and threw a right dump through three defenders.

The tomahawk put the final touches on the victory of the Santa Cruz Warriors over the Hot Water Clippers on Tuesday. Smailagic, in his second season with the Golden State G League affiliate, finished with 29 career points.

"He loves to catch it beyond the arch and simply drive it down the throat and dip it in the face," said Santa Cruz announcer Kevin Danna. "That's what he wants to do. He wants to ruin your mood.

Smailagic is a long-term project for the Warriors. Although he is not expected to play an important role for Golden State this season, the 19-year-old from Serbia has shown in Santa Cruz why the organization is emboldened by its development.

Recent highlights and statistics have caught the attention of coaches as well as fans, but several sources told Bay Area News Group that Smailagic is at least one season further from contributing as a Golden State rotation player.

Just over a year retired from the third semi-professional division of Serbia, Smailagic (pronounced SMI-la-geech) has become one of the best players in the G League. It features a natural firing touch and a passing skill that should be translated to the next level, and its combination of size and skill makes it an ideal player for the modern NBA court.

While the Warriors lean towards the Smailagic game center, they have not ruled out that he becomes a power forward. Under coach Steve Kerr, 4s and 5s can be interchangeable, as seen with current players on the court Mark Chriss, Omari Spellman and Kevon Looney.

"He can play both positions," said Warriors player development director Kent Lacob. "It has the ability to become a 4 or a 5".

Smailagic's ability to space the floor should allow him to play both. Because Smailagic has a natural firing touch, Warriors trainers have only made small adjustments to their form.

During the summer, player development coach Seth Cooper worked with Smailagic to adjust his mechanics and adjust his launch point. He went from shooting 24.4% in 1.7 attempts of 3 points per game in his first season of the G League to 42.9% in 4.7 attempts of 3 points per game.

With the numbers that support his confidence, he often looks for his own shot. It does a good job of making sure it is beyond the 3-point line, avoiding the inefficient 2 long points.

As you get stronger, your screens will improve, which will help you become an effective pick-and-pop player. He already has impressive handling and looks for excuses to attack the basket. When he has momentum, he can sometimes look like a 6 foot 9 inch Luka Doncic.

Defensively, Smailagic still needs to improve its technique and strengthen itself. In League G, he feels comfortable in surveillance centers, but the Warriors have him in a carefully designed training regime to make sure that one day he can deal with the larger bodies that await him in the NBA.

His fitness plan also includes improving his central strength and lateral mobility so that he can change and remain in front of the perimeter players. The plan is supervised by the director of sports medicine and performance Rick Celebrini and executed in the ranks. Clearly, the Warriors are invested in the development of Smailagic.

Because Smailagic became eligible for the NBA Draft after turning 19 this summer, to keep it, the Warriors had to recruit him after following him for a season in Santa Cruz.

With only a second-round pick in the June draft, the Warriors knew they wanted both Smailagic and striker Eric Paschall. The Warriors exchanged two future second-round selections and $ 1 million to the New Orleans Pelicans to take it to 39th overall, and selected Paschall at No. 41.

While Paschall, 23, has become an immediate contributor and a Rookie of the Year candidate, Smailagic is more of a work in progress. He is not "two years away from being two years away," as ESPN's Fran Fraschilla once remarked in reference to former Raptors' selection, Bruno Caboclo, but the Warriors can afford to be patient.

They signed Smailagic with a four-year contract, a rare contract for a second-round selection, which gave them a lot of clue. He will only be 22 when his rookie contract expires.

"We are taking the long-term patient approach with this. We have no need to get ahead and skip any steps," Lacob said about when Smailagic will play a significant role in Golden State. "Fans will know when they see it, and we will know when we see it."