Hear me Odin! I sing about beards and men.

I bring you the story of Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Hopper, an explosives disposal technician who was deployed to Afghanistan with the Nevada Army National Guard.

Hopper, an attentive Nordic heather, was allowed to wear a large, bushy beard under religious accommodation in accordance with Army Regulation 670-1. Wear and look of army uniforms – which is not to be confused with "American Gods" by Neil Gaiman.

"My personal belief is closely related to the modern warrior lifestyle that I had during my military career," said Hopper in a press release from the Nevada National Guard. "In short, it honors the pillars of paganism, our ancestors and ancient gods and ways of life."

According to a March 2017 memo from the Department of Defense, Hopper, along with Sikhs and Muslims, recognized the Gentiles as religious groups deserving care-based accommodation and officially urged them to grow a Nordic beard known as Skegg.

Nevada's then general adjutant approved Hoppers' decision not to add the Skegg.

Two other pagan soldiers from the Nevada Army National Guard have asked to breed Nordic beards. Like Hopper, they have to be interviewed by a chaplain to prove that their request is based on sincere religious beliefs.

"The Kaplan Corps will work with every military member to help them find accommodation," said Maj. Donald Crandell, chaplain of the Nevada Joint Force, in the press release. "However, we are not actively promoting a trend in this direction or trying to normalize it."

While religious arrangements may be new to Nordic troops, the U.S. military has a longstanding fascination with Nordic mythology, especially Odin, the god of war, death, and wisdom.

The Army's Task Force ODIN [Observe Detect Identify Neutralize] was an attempt to constantly monitor areas in Iraq and Afghanistan where insurgents had buried roadside bombs. A new ship laser that is being tested to intercept missiles is called Odin: Optical Dazzling Interdictor, Navy.

Still, says Hopper, he had to provide commanders with documents that didn't know he could wear a beard.

"I see it as a phase that is very similar when the army approved wearing black socks during the fitness test," he said in the press release. "It's something new and authorized, and you'll always meet people who don't like change – that's just life."