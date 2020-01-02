With gusts reaching 97 mph recorded yesterday, much of I-80 remains closed Thursday morning

Loading...

An overturned semi-tractor combo is seen on I-25 Wednesday. (Courtesy of Wyoming Highway Patrol, via Facebook)

CASPER, Wyo, – One of Wyoming's busiest highways is closed this morning after strong winds blew over the area on New Years Day.

According to WYDOT, the majority of I-80s from Cheyenne to Evanston are closed or rolled over due to winter conditions.

Other highways were closed due to weather conditions, including 30 US from Granger to Cheyenne and 287 US between Laramie and Medicine Bow.

The article continues below …

The National Weather Service of Cheyenne reported gusts of 81 mph in Bordeaux, 76 mph in Cheyenne and 70 mph in Chugwater.

A peak gust of 97 mph was recorded at the Crystal Lake "Emkay" campground, according to the NWS.

Wyoming Highway Patrol released photos and videos of overturned semi-tractors and broken roadblocking equipment along Wyoming freeways yesterday, but no injuries have been reported so far .

The WHP posted a dashboard camera video on its Facebook page showing a semi-combo losing control and almost hitting another WHP unit.

The Colorado Department of Transportation closed I-25 south of Cheyenne on Wednesday due to weather and post-vacation traffic.

A video posted on Twitter by a Denver television photographer shows an Amazon semi-trailer blown sideways by a strong gust along I-25 near the border of Colorado and Wyoming.

Watch as this truck @amazon Prime loses control in front of me due to extremely strong winds on I-25 at the border of Colorado / Wyoming a few moments ago @DenverChannel @ Denver7Traffic @abc pic.twitter.com/c8TZcXBrUL

– Daryl Orr (@WxTrackerDaryl) January 1, 2020

The winds will remain but should not be as extreme, according to the NWS. A strong wind watch remains in the Cheyenne region until Saturday evening.

At Casper, the NWS predicts a slight risk of snow with gusts of up to 30 mph and a maximum of 33 degrees.