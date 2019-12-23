With $ 3,000, could this 2002 Toyota Solara Convertible put it on the moon?

Loading...

We have just passed the Winter Solstice, which of course means that it is time to start thinking about driving summer from top to bottom in cars like today's Nice Price or the Crack Pipe Solara. Let's see if this forgotten Toyota has a price to make those future memories.

Hotrodding has long involved the accumulation of large factories in small cars, since an appreciable power to weight ratio will always engender a good moment. That was the idea behind the custom Porsche Boxster 1999 last Friday. That was an entry-level model now imbued with a large six of a 911 and makes it a Auto hochfrisiertes that I am pretty sure is German for hot rod.

The initial price of $ 15,000 of the Porsche apparently was also quite high, which earned him a solid 66% gain in the pleasant price.

When it comes to cars, you don't become much more attractive than Porsche, the revered brand that has specialized in cars that stir the loins for more decades than most of us have been alive. That said, that specialty is a niche in the car market, and although Porsche manufactures cars for a select few, there are other manufacturers that seem completely happy to serve the masses.

One of those manufacturers is Toyota. In fact, I would bet that no other automaker has dipped its wick in as many automotive categories as Toyota Motor Corporation, based in Aichi Prefecture. Over the years, the attitude of pleasing everyone / doing everything has given Toyota the reputation of building cars and trucks that, while competent and capable, have lacked … well, excitement. That does not mean that there has not been an occasional standout, the AE86 Corolla is much sought after today for its attractive attitude, as it is, for different reasons, the Land Cruiser and the original Hilux truck.

Here we have a car that straddles the chasm between the desirable and the deadly death. It's also a car that I bet you and you probably forgot. I am talking, of course, about this 2002 Toyota Solara convertible, which represents the first generation of the model, and shares its platform with the contemporary Camry, although with a generally more attractive body.

Solara's production was managed by Toyota's Canadian branch, specifically its factory in Cambridge, Ontario. The convertibles began their lives there, but left unfinished for a walk to the American Sunroof Company (currently American Specialty Company) for decapitation, soft roof installation and reinforcement of the surrounding structure.

The convertible conversion added approximately 300 pounds over the coupe, but when equipped with Toyota's 1MZ-FE V6 3-liter like this car, that extra weight is not too noticeable.

Oh, of course, you're not going to get to the gymkhana on this, but with 200 horsepower and 241 lb-ft of torque, daily driving tasks should be within your reach. In fact, the seller of this Lunar Mist Metallic on black leather & # 39; 02 states that they have been using it for long weekend trips throughout Los Angeles.

That, of course, has added to the 172,000 miles of the car, but there seems to be no important evidence of a hard life here. The body is appreciably solid, and all wear items (top, headlight lenses, etc.) appear to be in perfect condition. There are a couple of nicks in the bumper paint, but other than that, it seems clean like a bean.

The interior has not only maintained its share of the deal, but it seems, I dare to say, quite elegant. No, you will not find the main modern accessories such as touchscreen navigation or even steering wheel controls, but there is a simple sophistication reminiscent of Mercedes interiors. The black leather on the seats and the steering wheel also seems to be in very good shape, as is the fake wood finish.

The seller claims that there are no mechanical problems in the car and promotes regular maintenance and decent tires as good faith. There is no information on the age of the timing belt and the powerful ones below, so it can be a point of contention if you want to discuss the appropriation.

You probably also want to discuss the price, and the starting point for that discussion would be the seller's request for $ 3,000. That's the baby bear rate, but since there are a ton of used cars in this price range, what you should ask yourself is if you could see someone paying so much for this Solara.

What do you think is worth paying $ 3,000 for this rarely ordered and ordered top-dropper? Or, in that case, would you be happy to never remember that these cars exist at all?

