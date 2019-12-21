Winnipeg police are looking for missing St. James man – Winnipeg

Loading...

From Global News

Published on December 21, 2019 at 4:37 pm

The 33-year-old Spencer Brason wanted to play hockey in a St. James Community Club around 9:15 p.m. Friday. He hasn't been seen since.

According to Winnipeg police, Brason wore a black winter jacket with a reflective arrow logo on the sleeve, a dark blue sweater, dark gray sweatpants, black knee-high Sorel-style boots and a black hood.

His sister-in-law Krista Beakley says a group of people were looking for the father of three children from the Woodhaven Community Club to the Perimeter Highway.

The family asks someone who saw him to contact the police.

Police ask the public to check their sheds, garages, and outbuildings to see if Brason has sought shelter overnight.

The Winnipeg police want everyone who has information about their well-being to contact the missing at 1-204-986-6250.

