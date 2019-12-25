Wind forecast to give an advantage to oat flakes compared to Comanche

Loading...

Sydney to Hobart, Comanche's favorite, will find it difficult to take advantage of the light to moderate winds forecast for the classic blue waters, with conditions more suited to the main competitor Wild Oats XI.

The weather risks putting Comanche and InfoTrack supermaxis at a disadvantage when racing, with large heavy boats requiring strong winds to reach top speeds. Gabrielle Woodhouse, a forecaster at the Bureau of Meteorology, said that the absence of strong winds would give Wild Oats XI, Black Jack and Scallywag an advantage.

Skipper Jim Cooney with crew member and son James aboard the Comanche, which will likely be disadvantaged by light to moderate winds. Credit: James Alcock

"For the start of the race, we are looking at winds from north to northeast of around 10 to 15 knots, which can reach around 20 once they are out of the lead," said Woodhouse. "Once they are out and start to head further south, we are looking at some sort of south which could affect the far south of the NSW coast."

There is still uncertainty as to whether the south will create huge winds, but the scenario seems unlikely. The only winds likely to hit will be Monday and Tuesday, when most of the fleet will have finished the race.