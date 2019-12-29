Williamson urges drummers to adapt or perish

Loading...

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson urged his drummers to quickly adapt to the relentless harassment of the attack at the pace of Australia, otherwise tourists will be whitewashed when the third test begins on Friday.

Williamson was generally calm at his post-match press conference on Sunday, after the Black Caps were crossed for the second time in this series in four days, this time by 248 points at CWM. But his message was clear: find a way to better manage Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and James Pattinson or suffer an unworthy fate.

Fights: Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson says his team must find a way to counter the Australian bowling attack in the third test.

Tom Blundell did this on Sunday by becoming the first Black Cap to celebrate a century of testing at the CWM, but it was too little too late for a team that had arrived here as the world's No. 2 cricket team.

"The plan is not to be conservative but, obviously, the bowling alley has been of a high class, which is what you would expect. Like I said, they have a a number of strengths to the way they play, the rhythm and the rebound but I think their accuracy right now is what is the hardest part, "said Williamson of the Australian attack.