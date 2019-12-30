Will Parks gets excited, talks about brotherhood with Justin Simmons

Loading...

December 29, 2019; Denver, Colorado, United States; Denver Broncos' deep fort Will Parks (34) reacts after a third-quarter play against the Oakland Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Broncos had an exciting victory over the Raiders on Sunday, and although excitement filled the locker room after the victory, a feeling of persistent melancholy could still be felt.

One of the places where that feeling was strongest was by Will Parks, who could have played the last game of his career in orange and blue.

"Well, we finished 4-1, so you have a good feeling, but I'm in my fourth year and my contract is over," Parks said. "You know, this is probably the first year that I will train hard out of season, but finally I don't know where I will be at the end of the day."

“Obviously, I want to be here. I want to be in this locker room, I want to talk to you every day, you know? I don't want to meet a new team of reporters and have to talk to them and meet them, "Parks continued.

He clearly does not want to leave Denver, but, above all, he does not want to leave his teammate and member of the 2016 draft class, Justin Simmons.

When asked about how Simmons have been teammates for four years, Parks paused for several seconds in an effort to regain his composure before answering: "My four years here would probably have been different if he hadn't been here". To teach me more about Christianity. To make sure my family is good every day. Not a day goes by without him saying, "Hi Phil, how is the family?"

After taking another moment, Parks continued: “All men need that person in the locker room they always go to. I have two of those guys. I have Von (Miller) and I have (No.) 31. "

With the future of Simmons and Parks on the air, we hope the Broncos can recover their two talented youngsters in this offseason. This defense, and most importantly, this wardrobe, will look very different without them.