Will C. Wood soccer player Max Mendoza is the athlete of the week of the reporter – The Reporter

Max Mendoza's favorite soccer player is Ronaldinho.

"Every time you step on the pitch, you simply dedicate your whole heart to the game," said junior offensive midfielder Will C. Wood. "And that's what I try to do."

"He played four positions during the week (in two games)," Wood's head coach Jorge Ruiz-Chavez said of Mendoza, "including falling to the central defender, who had never played before, when our center was injured during the Vallejo played. And he did it without me telling him to do it for the benefit of the team. "

He also scored a goal in each game.

Mendoza is the athlete of the reporter's week.

Mendoza's father is a soccer player and introduced him to the sport when he was five, then put him in a recreational league team and helped him develop. When he was 10 years old he started playing for the Vacaville United Soccer Club.

When Mendoza was a freshman at Wood, Ruiz-Chavez called him to play on the university team to give the offense a boost.

"That was a different speed than I was used to," Mendoza said. "You have to drop the ball a little faster."

But he made the adjustment quickly and is now the holder of a second-year university team.

Last week he played attacking mid, extreme, forward and central.

Regarding his first experience as a central defender, Mendoza said: "You have to communicate as well as (you do) in half and you have to guide your defense and tell them what to do so that they understand and everyone is in the same." page."

He threw his 30-yard free kick in that game toward the upper right corner of the goal. He said it looked like he was dating, then he curled up at the last minute to score, his team's only goal in the 3-1 loss to Vallejo.

Like Ronaldinho, Mendoza is very precise in free throws and Ruiz-Chávez often gives him those opportunities.

Mendoza's goal the following night helped Wood tie a tough Woodland team, 2-2. He has scored a goal in each of Wood's last three games.

"He has become a leader in our team with his work ethic and his relentless drive to improve him and all his teammates," said the coach.

Honorable Mention:

Landon Seaman, Will C. Wood basketball

The center for people over six feet six inches had a week for the Wildcats.

In a home victory against River Valley of Yuba City, he scored 15 points.

At the Les Curry Tournament in Davis on Thursday, he had 20 points and 11 rebounds in a 40-36 victory over Pleasant Grove. In the Wildcats semifinal victory over Christian Brothers on Friday, Seaman collected 15 points and 8 rebounds. In the final on Saturday, a loss to Davis had 19 points and 12 rebounds.

He and his teammate Jacob Condez were named to the All-Tourney team.