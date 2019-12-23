Will C. Wood, men's basketball, reaches the Les Curry Invitational final in Davis – The Reporter

Loading...

The Will C. Wood High men's basketball team reached the final of the Les Curry Tournament in Davis over the weekend.

The Wildcats beat Christian Brothers 53-35 in the semifinals on Friday.

"Our defense provoked us by keeping Christian Brothers at only 35 points," said head coach Mark Wudel. “We were able to limit them to disputed shots and we controlled the boards. Our offense returned to normal and we moved the ball well. Our chemistry was back. "

Landon Seaman led Wood with 15 points and eight rebounds. Tyrell Grady contributed 13 points. Anthony Matricia followed him with nine.

Wood then lost to Davis 77-58 in the championship game. The Blue Devils led 22-15 after a quarter and 33-30 at halftime.

"In the championship game, we were able to stay with them for three quarters," Wudel said. “We ran out of gas going against his playing style. They controlled the tempo in the second half and we couldn't stay in ours. We had too many turnovers and lost many free throws. "

Seaman led Wood with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Krishna Clasy added 10 points and five rebounds. Jacob Condez, Michael Johnson and Matricia contributed seven points each.

Seaman and Condez were named every tournament.

Wood (8-2) is at the Cordova Christmas Classic on Thursday. The Wildcats play Florin at 3:30 p.m. in the first round

Kids soccer

Vanden 1, Dixon 0

The Vanden High School men's soccer team beat Dixon 1-0 on Saturday in a battle of unlinked rivals.

Joshua Jiménez scored the goal for the Vikings, who improved to 2-4-1 with the victory.

"This was a great victory for the team," coach Ignacio Villasenor said. “Everyone contributed to the victory. From the goalkeeper to the defense, the midfielder and the strikers, all contributed. "