Wildlife officials issue warning after a Utah boy is injured by a raccoon

VERNAL – A 5-year-old boy from Uintah County was hospitalized last month after being scratched by a family's pet raccoon, state wildlife officials said Thursday.

The boy suffered significant scratches on December 11 and had to undergo emergency surgery, according to officials from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

While the agency did not disclose the child's name and did not have an update on his condition, Tonya Kieffer-Selby, the division's reach manager, said Thursday he has "a long road to recovery ahead."

"Our main concern was that this child was properly cared for," he said. “It is known that raccoons are carriers of different parasites, viruses and bacteria; and when we received the call initially, our main concern was to make sure that this child was treated correctly for his injury. "

Kieffer-Selby said the raccoon was sacrificed and sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for examination for any disease.

The DWR is using the incident to remind people not to keep wild animals as pets.

"It is a concern for the health (of wildlife), the welfare of the public, public safety, as well as to bring these animals to your home. You can infect other animals, pets and other wildlife," said Kieffer- Selby. "We want (the public) to support wildlife. … Utah's wildlife is a very important part of its heritage and culture, but we must also ensure that people do it legally and safely for all ".

According to the agency, raccoons are not a protected species in Utah, and people do not need a license to hunt them. But a federal permit is required to own them as pets, Kieffer-Selby said. Other animals in a similar category include coyotes, red foxes and striped skunks.

Owning these species without proper permission can lead to a class B misdemeanor, according to the division. The animal can also be captured.

In addition to the possible erratic behavior, diseases are an important cause of concern. Raccoons, for example, can transmit diseases such as rabies, canine distemper, raccoon parvoviral enteritis, infectious canine hepatitis and pseudorrabia. The species can also transmit leptospirosis and toxoplasmosis, which can be lethal to unborn babies, Kieffer-Selby said.

"Some of these things with which they can become infected are not necessarily killed by washing their hands with soap and water," he said. "Chemicals don't always deal with the problem when you bring a wild animal, and they could become infected with these different bacteria, viruses or parasites."

Kieffer-Selby said he understands that it is tempting to bring home animals that are found in nature. However, he said that people should use common sense and treat wildlife in a safe and legal manner.

“You may think that bringing an animal like this is safe; It is not, "he said.