Wild Oats XI crosses finish line third after disappointing Sydney-Hobart 2019 campaign

Wild Oats XI, who was aiming for his tenth line honors, organized a desperate catch-up effort on the second day of the race after a poor night performance during which the famous boat was sitting in 11th place on Friday morning. The winner of the nine line honors was considerably behind the other four 100 feet of the race, at one point, 35 nautical miles from the leader.

The shocking news has caused many to wonder if something had gone wrong with the supermaxi, which was sailing just weeks after it underwent major repair work following serious damage in early November.

As Comanche celebrated on Constitution Dock early Saturday morning, skipper Jim Cooney admitted that the race was grueling for all supermaxis.

Commodore Paul Billingham, a member of the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia, quickly put an end to these concerns on Friday.

"We don't know anything other than the fact that this is a soft patch [wind]," said Billingham. "The change to the south was always going to be gentle and it turned out to be super gentle."

At 11 a.m. on Friday, the Wild Oats campaign confirmed on social media that the setback was simply the result of bad weather.

"Wild Oats XI is back in the race after the slow fleet [sic] overnight," reads the post. "The supermaxi has returned to speed after facing light winds and is currently sailing at around 20 knots. The crew is working hard to catch up in the race."

"It was a drag race, then the same thing from the start of the wind until we arrived on Tasman Island," he said. "Everyone was getting the most out of the boats. We all went in a straight line. So there was no tactical advantage to be had. It was really just to keep the toe, maximize the crew work. "

"A maneuver that goes wrong or the wrong sail selection or a bad sail change, which could cost you the race."