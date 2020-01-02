Widdup Seeks To Beat Adelong To Win Early 2020

Loading...

"I thought she would have had enough after her last win, but she bounced back. She is so hard. This is probably her best asset and I don't see why she won't win anymore. I think there are better races for her later in the year and if she can win on Saturday it would help increase her ranking to make sure she can participate . Whatever happens, she will take a short break after the weekend. "

Widdup has already prepared 114 winners in his career, but 2019 has been a difficult year as his numbers have plummeted. He still has a stable of horses at hand, but it is the youth ranks that have been the most successful this season.

"I have four runners at Randwick on Saturday, all of them are going there with good luck, but there aren't a lot of two years for us this year. I have only had two babies who have run this season, and you need this new blood coming through the stable, "said Widdup.

"When I started I thought I was going to be successful in getting a dozen winners in my first year, but we had 50 and everything was fine.

"It hasn't been so well in the past six months. You're going to be having a hard time, and it's how you handle it that matters."

Widdup could start the New Year on a high note on Saturday as the quick rare episode finally gets in the way of the last race of the afternoon, where he is the first favorite.

"He has been largely caught in his two innings but should be able to be up there from gate two," he said.

Widdup also has three-year-old children, Run For Glory and Trengganu, hired at Randwick and looks at the latter with the blinders as the best hope. Trengganu won a girl from Newcastle before finding the hard line late behind Lillemor in Wyong on December 19.

Loading

"I was waiting for him to go on this trip to put the blinders on," said Widdup.

With Adelong, Widdup looks forward to the return of the Akari stakes winner in the fall.

"She won those two races in the spring and really started during her break, and I'm targeting her at the Surround Stakes," said Widdup.