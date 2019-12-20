Why you should not book duplicate flights

Loading...

Photo: Shutterstock

After weeks of careful searching, you have finally found a great deal for a flight, or so you think. Hours after booking, discover an even better offer for a few hundred dollars less through that same airline. In a hurry, you can book that second flight, knowing that the seat can be taken from under you and that most major US airlines offer free cancellations for up to 24 hours (or a similar policy). It turns out that that might not be a great idea.

In the Elliot Advocacy forums, user Ness discovered why he should cancel his first flight before booking an almost identical one. After Ness booked two similar round-trip flights (with a different departure time and day, but the same return trip), United canceled its first reservation. According to his account, the airline offered to reimburse him, but a week later, he was only granted a loan for a future flight.

The act of booking two flights is known as "duplicate reservations" in the jargon of airlines. Under United's transportation contract, "reservations made to maintain or block seats in order to obtain lower rates" may be automatically canceled at the discretion of the airline and the airline alone. (However, United's contract is less explicit about refunds related to those that create duplicate reservations.)

American Airlines will also cancel one of your itineraries if you book duplicate flights, even if you accept AA's extended wait offer. (Basically, on certain flights, you may be given the option to keep your flight with your current fare beyond 24 hours, but your original fare / reservation will still be canceled if you create a duplicate reservation). Johnny Jet experienced this first. hand with AA, too.

"Sometimes when I travel alone and the air fares are really cheap, I like to leave two flight options when making two different reservations," he wrote about his recent experience. “A flight option is always to go to where my son Jack is, so in this case I booked a ticket to fly from South Carolina back to Los Angeles. In this case, I also found low fares from South Carolina to Florida, where my father is, so I made a second reservation on a flight there to visit him. As I often do, I planned to keep this reservation using the American Airlines 24-hour policy and officially reserve it at another time. "

In the end, his second reservation was canceled without his consent by AA, which required a round trip with an airline representative for the confusion. Other airlines, including Delta, also detail their rules regarding duplicate reservations; According to recent accounts, Southwest's new reservation system also recently began tracking its customers who book identical flights.

As we have said before, circumventing the rules of airline transportation contracts will not take you to the airline's jail. Nor are we advocating breaking the rules, but if you play your cards well, you may be able to get away with it. One might recommend not to book similar dates, if possible. If you want to avoid this completely, you will not encounter this problem if you book two itineraries on different airlines, using your 24-hour cancellation or keeping the policies in your favor. And if you find a better flight on your same airline, cancel the other deal first, to be sure.

