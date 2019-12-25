Why this year's flu season could be particularly dangerous for children

Loading...

According to the Canadian Public Health Agency (PHAC), the number of influenza B cases is unusually high this season.

Type B flu is more serious in children and has been linked to sudden cardiac death.

"I don't think there is any conclusive understanding of why, but we do know that children are affected much more than adults," said Dr. Phillip van der Merwe, a Calgary family doctor.

This season, more than 3,200 cases of flu have been reported across Canada since late August.

Of these cases, 1,357 were classified as type B, with 63 percent of the patients under 20 years of age.

The best protection against influenza is the flu vaccine, which protects against two strains of A and two strains of B.

"Since we have a circulating B strain, the vaccine usually works better against influenza B. So it's good to get it," said Dr. Jia Hu, a doctor at Alberta Health Services in Calgary.

H3N2 and H1N1, two influenza A strains, are also in circulation in Canada this year.

H3N2 is usually associated with a more severe illness in older adults, while H1N1 usually occurs in younger adults between 20 and 64 years of age.

The latest FluWatch monitoring report shows an increase in flu activity through most of Alberta, the B.C. Lower mainland, southern Ontario, and parts of Quebec.

After a slow start, the flu season begins in Alberta

After a slow start, the flu season begins in Alberta

The flu season usually ends after Christmas because air travel, large family reunions, or trips to busy shopping malls allow the virus to spread easily.

"The problem with the virus is also that you are most contagious before you have symptoms," said Dr. Peter Nieman, a pediatrician in Calgary.

"So before you know there are problems, you have to start infecting people for 24 hours."

