Why the 2010s were the Facebook Decade

Loading...

Enlarge / Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifying before Congress in April 2018. It was not his only appearance in DC in this decade.

Ars Decade under review: the 2010s

See more stories

At the end of 2009, Facebook, under the control of its then 25-year-old CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, was clearly on the rise. More than double its subscriber base during the year, from 150 million monthly active users in January to 350 million in December. Several key features were also released that year, including the "like" button and the ability to tag your friends in posts and comments. The once new platform, not only for children, was quickly becoming the mainstream.

At the end of 2019, Facebook, under the control of its 35-year-old CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, has 2.45 billion monthly active users. That is a pinch of less than a third of the entire human population on Earth, and the number continues to increase every quarter (although more slowly than it used to). This year he has also debuted several key features, mainly around ideas such as "preventing bad actors in national states from appropriating democratic elections in other countries."

I love it or hate it, then, Facebook is possibly an important facet of life, not only in the United States but throughout the world as we move towards the next 20 years. But how the hell a social network, of the many who launched and vanished in the 2000s, ended up dominating the world?

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lB95KLmpLR4 (/ embed)

The social network debuted in 2010

Setting the stage: from the bedrooms to "The choice of Facebook"

Zuckerberg infamously started Facebook at Harvard in February 2004. The adoption was rapid among Harvard undergraduate students, and the nascent Facebook team in the following months began allowing students from other universities in the Ivy League and the area of Boston will register, followed by a rapid deployment to other universities in the United States.

By the summer of 2004, Facebook was incorporated as a company and was based in California near Stanford University. It continued to grow until 2005, allowing certain high schools and businesses to join, as well as American and international universities. The company concluded 2005 with approximately 6 million members, but it really became large in September 2006, when the platform opened to all.

But the advent of the era of smartphones, which took off in 2007 when the first iPhone was launched, really drove Facebook to several changes. In 2008, the company marked two important milestones.

First, Facebook reached the mark of 100 million users, a critical mass in which enough "all" used the platform to make it easy enough to speak to anyone who has not yet tried. Second: Facebook found its niche in political advertising, when Barack Obama won what experts began to call "The Facebook Election."

"Obama enjoyed a wave of support among, for lack of a better term, the Facebook generation," wrote US News and World Report at the time, describing Obama's popularity among voters under 25. "It will be the first occupant of the White House to have won a presidential election on the Web."

"Like many Web innovators, the Obama campaign invented nothing completely new," media columnist David Carr wrote for the New York Times. "Instead, by joining social media applications under the banner of a movement, they created an unforeseen force to raise money, organize locally, fight against smear campaigns and get the vote that helped them overthrow the Clinton machine and then John McCain and the Republicans. "

"Obama's victory means that future elections must be fought online," said The Guardian, adding recently:

Facebook did not ignore its suddenly powerful role in US electoral politics. During the presidential campaign, the site launched its own forum to encourage online discussions on electoral issues. Facebook also partnered with the main television network, ABC, for electoral coverage and political forums. Another old media outlet, CNN, partnered with YouTube to hold presidential debates.

If the beginning of the Obama years in 2008 was a kind of milestone for Facebook, its end, in 2016, was completely different. But first, the company faced several other massive milestones.