Why should the game of the year be an explosion? – The Reporter

Sunday's game against the Seahawks is undoubtedly the biggest game of the year for the 49ers.

Of course it is not an exaggeration to say that Sunday is the biggest game that the 49ers have played in more than half a decade.

It seems that the last two months of the season have been accumulating up to this moment, for this game: a competition against its arch-rivals, its formidable local public and its quarterback worthy of MVP.

A contest that brings into play the NFC West title, a first-round goodbye and the home advantage in the conference playoffs.

A contest that can effectively end a decade of torture.

And it is a contest that should result in a relatively easy 49ers victory.

Yes, the 49ers should beat Seattle on Sunday.

Do not take this prediction as a mark of homerism from the Bay Area or an effort to increase tribal fervor. That is not my style.

But the more I watch this game, and the contests and reports of injuries that preceded it, the more I see the inequality.

In fact, outside the quarterback game, it's hard for me to find something that the Seahawks do better than the 49ers.

Seattle entered the season with a list that can be placed conservatively in the lower half of the NFL standings, and injuries have reduced that list to almost apocalyptic levels.

With all due respect to the undoubtedly incredible and possibly magical Russell Wilson, no one is good enough to effectively lift this current Seahawks list to beat this flawed but still impressive and solid 49ers team.

In the NFL based on parity, the truth lies in the margins, specifically, the point differential. The 49ers have the best differential in the NFC: more 164 in week 17.

Defects and all, this squad should be playing for first place in the conference playoffs.

The Seahawks, on the other hand, have a worse point differential (but a better quarterback) than the 7-8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Seattle doesn't even have the second best differential in the NFC West. That would be the Rams.

Yes, despite playing an almost identical calendar, the 49ers have scored 69 points more than the Seahawks this season and have allowed 83 less. Massive numbers A large gap.

Seattle has been using the quarterback's magic all season.

That ends on Sunday.

I hope that the big difference of macro points between the two teams will be manifested in the micro in Seattle, with the 49ers winning by two digits.

Although they have an elite quarterback at their disposal, Seattle head coach Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer want to run the ball.

I am in favor of a football team having an identity, but football is a bit more complicated than that.

In this league, there are two types of coaches: idealists and pragmatists. Seattle coaches fit the previous category. It is your way or the road.

Idealists cannot do much with sold out lists.

Last season, Seattle was the only team in the NFL that ran the ball more than they did, and this year, they are running it 46 percent of the time, even though, according to almost all the metrics that you can find, they are significantly better when Wilson is allowed to throw.

In interviews and press conferences this week, Carroll has not departed from the issue of "identity." The Seahawks seem ready to continue running the ball on Sunday, despite the fact that their three best runners are out for the season.

Seattle now has special team Travis Homer, officer Robert Turbin and Marshawn Lynch, yes, that Marshawn Lynch, in his stable.

This is great news for the 49ers:

Every capture Marshawn Lynch takes on Sunday is a blessing to the 49ers.

It's hard to say if Lynch, who hasn't played in the NFL in more than a year and wasn't close to an impact player the last time we saw him leave his retirement to play, will be more than a cheerleader on the sidelines, But if he receives double-digit carries in this game, as Carroll hinted at Seattle radio this week, the 49ers will have no excuse for not winning.

Lynch is a legend of Seattle and the unofficial mayor of the city, but the exaggeration does not include the first attempts.

Let's not forget that Lynch was such a remarkable lap the last time we saw him play (October 2018) that I think the 49ers could be well served to trick the Seahawks into giving Lynch more of the ball. Yes I'm serious. Let Lynch run 15 yards on his first carry; let the Seahawks think they are geniuses and make sure they keep running the ball at least 40 percent of the time, preferably with the guy who can't catch the backfield ball and needs to break three tackles to win three net yards.

Without a viable race game, and there is no reason to think that Seattle can move the ball on the ground on Sunday, the Seahawks' offense is not noticeable and the burden on Wilson becomes too large for him to handle.

Simply put: the Seahawks should not exploit the weaknesses of the 49ers in defense.

Contrary to popular belief, the 49ers do not fight against quarterbacks that can run the ball, at least no more than anyone else. No, the 49ers have problems with quarterbacks that can get out of their pocket in the game action, since the counterfeit of the runner neutralizes their defensive extremes, in particular, the best defensive player in San Francisco, Nick Bosa.

The Seahawks were the protagonists of this type of game action, the kind we have seen Atlanta and the Rams use, despite the still field marshals. The boot is one of the reasons why Seattle likes to run the ball.

But as in the second half against the Rams last week, the 49ers don't have to respect the Seattle runners in this game: Homer and Turbin are options four and five in the depth table, and Lynch, like that Todd Gurley of the Rams. , does not move or explode, so it will not burn them.

The 49ers' defense is not elite, but they should have no problem defeating this Seattle offense in even-number scenarios, which means that Bosa and Arik Armstead, the two best defensive extremes of the Niners, can get caught in Wilson, who: without the benefit of deception, would be rolling out of his pocket at his own risk.

The 49ers defensive line has suffered from overwork in recent weeks, as injuries have devastated the depth in that position, and the exhaustion of Bosa, Armstead and DeForest Buckner has appeared on the statistics sheet: San Francisco has three catches in the last four games after averaging four catches per game in his first 11 contests this year.

The 49ers' defense has been based on "getting home" with a four-man pass race this season, giving San Francisco a number game advantage in pass protection. The decrease in the number of catches in recent weeks has forced defensive coordinator Robert Saleh to adjust that way of thinking: he is criticizing a fifth and sixth man more frequently in the first and second down, but that leaves the secondary defense of man to man from San Francisco, which is not a strong suit.

But San Francisco shouldn't need to make such sacrifices in this game.

Seattle's offensive line, and an offense that can't help being one-dimensional, is exactly what the doctor ordered from Bosa and Co.

Seattle has its initial left tack down and its best option in the center. Arizona ace runner Chandler Jones destroyed reserve left tackle Jamarco Jones in the Cardinals victory in Week 16 over the Seahawks, recording four catches of the five Arizona catches in the game, and Wilson, constantly under pressure from all directions, he could only complete four passes to his open receivers in the game.

And although the 49ers are likely to give up big yards to the tight end, especially if the deep Jaquiski Tartt misses the game, the initial tight end of Seattle is a practice squad player named Jacob Hollister.

There is a good reason why Seattle had four yards per play last week and Wilson only had a good 3.7 mark per pass play: they lack the talent and ingenuity to train.

Oh, and did I mention that Arizona's defense is undoubtedly one of the worst in the NFL?

Seattle is stuck and I don't think Schottenheimer is creative or innovative enough to come up with a game plan that addresses the prolific deficiencies of the Seahawks.

The Hawks will enter Sunday's competition with no running game, no play action deception and no time to throw the ball when they throw.

Wilson is amazing, but nobody is good enough to overcome that.

I don't know if the 49ers defense will reach its hyper-elite levels again this season, but Sunday's game could feel like an explosion from the recent past.

The 49ers offense is also in good shape.

The presence of George Kittle in this game demands that the 49ers offense be presumed to move the ball. Injuries to Seattle Shaq Griffin (hamstrings, probable), Jadaveon Clowney (central injury, probable) and Quandre Diggs (ankle) only increase that demand.

Kittle is undoubtedly the most important offensive player of the 49ers who is not called Jimmy Garoppolo (although there may be a broader conversation about that). He is Garoppolo's number one goal in the air game and is the key piece of a racing game that has the potential to be dominant with the new top back Raheem Mostert in the backfield.

Kittle missed the first match of the teams this season and it was very obvious: the 49ers could not run the ball and the passing game was disjointed. San Francisco had to improvise its game plan in the middle of the competition, and although it should have resulted in a victory (remember: they had a chance to win the game in overtime), it lacked the dynamism we expected from an offense from Kyle Shanahan.

With Kittle in the fold, expect the 49ers to stay on time. And if the 49ers offense is scheduled, then they should put at least 30 points on the board against a Seattle defense that was split by Brett Hundley last week.

Which brings us back to the margins.

If San Francisco puts more than 30 on the board, as they want to do, does Seattle have a chance to win?

With all due respect to Wilson, Carroll and the Seattle crowd, I can't see him.

Prediction:

49ers – 31

Seahawks – 17